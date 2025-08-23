Pictures: Oscar Piastri shares summer break memories with girlfriend Lily Zneimer

Oscar Piastri has shared a series of images on his Instagram on Saturday, August 23, featuring himself and girlfriend Lily Zneimer. The couple could be seen enjoying some time off during the final week of the F1 summer break.Much like the rest of the F1 paddock, Piastri has also seemingly been taking it slow during the F1 summer break, which kicked off post the Hungarian Grand Prix. The McLaren driver has had a solid first half of the 2025 season and leads the drivers' world championship after the first 14 races.With just one week left in the summer break before the season restarts in the Netherlands, the 24-year-old has shared a series of images on Instagram featuring his girlfriend Lily Zneimer.Piastri also shared a caption along with the post, which seemed to reflect that his batteries were recharged ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.&quot;🔋✅👍 ➡️ 🏎️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPiastri and Zneimer have reportedly been dating since they first met in boarding school in England. The Briton is also an engineering graduate. Most recently, she was spotted by Piastri's side at the Hungarian GP.The race at Budapest turned out to be a frustrating one for the driver, who was beaten by his teammate, Lando Norris, who started the race from P3. After falling to fifth on the opening lap, Norris decided to go on the alternate one-stop strategy, which turned out to be the optimal plan in the end, handing him his fifth victory of the 2025 season.The championship battle has lit up even further after the race at the Hungaroring, with Norris now within nine points of Piastri. The 25-year-old has won three of the last four races, with the title fight shaping into a McLaren-exclusive affair this year.Oscar Piastri reflects on &quot;incredible&quot; 2025 F1 season so farOscar Piastri after the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyOscar Piastri has reflected on the 2025 season with McLaren, claiming that he has had an incredible feeling being able to fight for race wins and the world championship this year. The driver also explained how the approach at the Papaya team has changed, as they go into each race expecting to win.Speaking to Formula1.com, Piastri reflected on how he felt about being able to compete for the drivers' championship for the first time in his career.&quot;Especially the last six months or so, it's been incredible, there's no other way of putting it,&quot; said Piastri, via F1's official website.&quot;We are going into some weekends knowing that you're most likely only going to be fighting a team mate [for the win], it's a unique position to be in and a pretty cool one when you can pull that off. So yeah, it's been a lot of fun,&quot; he added.Oscar Piastri dominated the early stages of the season, grabbing victory in four of the first six races this year. However, the driver has only claimed two more wins in the next eight, with Norris clawing back some of the ground he lost to his teammate early on in the season.