"The teams here start from scratch" - Pirelli boss on possible tire strategies for 2022 F1 Imola GP

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has confirmed that teams will have their work cut out for them at the upcoming Imola GP.

With dry conditions expected for the race in conjunction with the new regulations of F1, teams will be starting with a clean slate with regard to tire data. The 2021 edition of the race was rain-marred with only wet and intermediate tires.

Speaking in an interview with motorsport.com in Italy, Isola said:

“Imola is an old style and challenging track, overtaking can be difficult also because the circuit is quite narrow in some points. So a strategy designed to avoid traffic is likely. The teams here start from scratch in terms of tire knowledge, both because the compounds are completely different this year and because the 2021 race was run on wet tires before the long red flag interruption. In general, Imola is an average severe track for tires, plus it is used quite often.”

The 51-year-old went on to add, saying:

“This means that we could see the track evolve slightly less than on other circuits, as it is already well rubberized from the start: last month the first round of the GT World Challenge, for which Pirelli is the exclusive supplier, was held at Imola, which gave us the chance to gather some useful data. These are just some of the factors that the teams will have to take into account when choosing the tires for the first Sprint race of the year.”

The 2022 F1 Imola GP will have one free practice session before qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, which in turn will set the grid for Sunday's feature race.

Pirelli boss praises Alex Albon for extreme tire stint during 2022 F1 Australian GP

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola was full of praise for Williams driver Alex Albon after the latter's P10 finish at the 2022 Australian GP. The Thai-British driver started from the pitlane before running 56 laps on the white-walled hard tires. He pitted on the penultimate lap and claimed a solitary point.

After the race, Isola was asked about the unorthodox strategy on Albon and Williams' part. He said:

“This is the first time in 12 years I have seen a strategy like this, where a car runs from the start on the same set of tires for the entire race. A remarkable approach.”

When asked whether such a strategy may be expected by others in the future, Isola responded, saying:

“It depends on the load on the tire, and the Safety Car helped of course. Williams were able to make the best use of the tire, with good speed. This is important information. With the lower temperature of the tire-warmers and this new range of compounds, tire heating is a potential problem. Also, the first laps after a Safety Car restart are more difficult because you have to warm up the tire in the right way. This is really quite remarkable. I’m still scratching my head as to how this is possible!”

Pirelli did predict reduced degradation for the new compounds developed for the 2022 F1 season and so far they seem to have delivered it in spades.

