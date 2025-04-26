"Please keep your fingers crossed": Lewis Hamilton's emotional message to fans

Lewis Hamilton had a heartfelt meetup with his fans in London earlier this week. As his supporters encouraged him to keep fighting the odds of the 2025 season, Hamilton promised them that he wouldn't give up.

The dream of a perfect debut with Ferrari has come crashing down for Hamilton, as the first five races of the 2025 season have been disappointing. Except for the sprint race win in China, the Brit hasn't scored a podium and stands P7 in the championship race with 31 points.

Amid a difficult season, Hamilton found some support from his fans. He visited London earlier this week for a store opening event where hundreds of fans turned up to catch a glimpse of the seven-time world champion.

A fan even yelled some words of encouragement, reminding Hamilton how great of a driver he is in F1. In response, the 40-year-old responded (via Autosport):

"Please keep your fingers crossed. I'm not going to give up. Still we rise, right?"

As a seven-time world champion and one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1, Lewis Hamilton has earned himself a huge fan base across the globe. Despite a negative start to his Ferrari career, fans appear to seemingly back him to turn the season around.

That being said, for Hamilton to bounce back, Ferrari will likely be required to do a lot of work at the factory. The car, SF-25, is not as fast as the McLarens and has several issues, including the performance consistency that Charles Leclerc mentioned after his first podium win at Jeddah.

For Hamilton, the problem is adjustment. Ferrari's designs are much different compared to Mercedes, and the Brit will likely require a lot more time to adapt himself to this new setting.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on adaptation problem with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Practice - Source: Getty

The 2025 season has been a relatively tough ride for Lewis Hamilton as he is struggling to adapt to the design of the SF-25. However, he recently explained that he is putting in a lot of effort behind the scenes to understand the technical aspects of the car.

Talking to Motorsportweek, he said,

"For me, it’s just understanding, as I said, the technical side. It’s the understanding of all the tools that I have. It likes to be driven differently, but also I think there is, as I mentioned the last time we spoke, a general lack of understanding of what we do back there from the outside."

He added:

"Outside of that garage, I think most people completely underestimate what we actually do, and when we’re talking about setup and the changes that we’re making, all the different graphs that you’re looking at for aero through corner balance, mechanical balance, floor balance, all these different things that we’re trying to play with and finesse through the weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton has been accustomed to driving the Mercedes car a certain way. However, Ferrari's designs are completely different, which is likely causing a dip in his performance in the red suit this year.

