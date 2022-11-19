PTW - What did Mick Schumacher mean by this acronym in his farewell statement?

Mick Schumacher has recently parted ways with the Haas team as the 2022 F1 season comes to an end. The young German has been with the American outfit since 2021 and has struggled a lot. Additionally, he has a lot of eyeballs on him as he is the son of Michael Schumacher, arguably one of the greatest F1 drivers in history.

In his parting letter, Schumacher announced that he will be leaving the Haas F1 team and thanked them for the opportunity they gave him. At the end of the letter, he wrote the acronym 'PTW', which confused some people as to what he meant.

During the drivers' press conference, he was asked about the acronym and the team. He spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, explaining how the acronym stands for 'Prove Them Wrong'. He further expressed that he wanted to prove his critics wrong and that he knows his worth and talent as he has proved it in the junior categories.

Mick Schumacher said:

"Yeah, PTW, it's been pretty much what I've been saying most part of this year. And yeah, I just felt like saying that because I think I want to prove everybody wrong who doesn't believe in me, because I know what I can do. I've proven that in the junior categories, and I don't see a reason why I can't do that in Formula 1 either."

Mick Schumacher also mentioned how he is slightly unsure about his plans for the future. He spoke about discussing future opportunities with people he can trust and soon came up with a plan.

The German said:

"Well, I just want to put myself into a position where I know it's going to be right for me and whether that's a reserve, if that's driving, that's to be discussed and to be analysed and I have the people that I trust around me who I will be consulting with and then yeah, I'll come up with some news hopefully soon."

Former F1 driver suggests Mick Schumacher to 'keep his foot in F1'

Marc Surer, a former F1 driver and an expert on the sport, suggested that Mick Schumacher should stay in the sport in some form or another. In a recent YouTube video from Formel1.de, he explained how it is easier for older drivers like Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso to leave the sport and join back. As a rookie, however, it could cost Schumacher his entire F1 career if he takes a break from the sport.

Surer said:

"A young driver has to drive. He can't take a break like a Hülkenberg or like an Alonso. A young driver has to drive the car. It would be very important for him to at least get a test driver role."

Mick Schumacher could either be a reserve driver or even a test driver for any of the current teams. Furthermore, Mercedes' team principal, Toto Wolff, has expressed his support towards the Schumacher family, including Mick. This could mean that the young German could even get a job at the 'Silver Arrows'.

