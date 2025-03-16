"Pulling Lewis Hamilton’s pants on his Ferrari debut": Fans react to Oscar Piastri's stunning move on the Ferrari driver

Oscar Piastri brilliantly overtook Lewis Hamilton late in the Australian Grand Prix to secure double points for him and his team at the opening race of the 2025 season. As fans witnessed Piastri pull off the stunning move on Hamilton, that too on his Ferrari debut, they shared their reactions on social media.

Ad

Piastri had an underwhelming outing in Melbourne on Sunday after the Australian driver missed a golden opportunity. He started the race from P2 and would have had every chance to win if he had not gone off on Lap 44.

The man from Land Down Under was battling for the race lead against his teammate Lando Norris. As they were at it, the rain spoiled the McLaren party and sent Piastri spinning off the grass. As a result, the Aussie lost his place and fell down the pecking order at his home race.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Piastri recovered, moved to the pit lane, changed to intermediate tires, and joined the race. Thanks to the mighty MCL39 underneath him, he was able to get back to points. Right before the end of the race, he pulled off a brilliant overtake on Hamilton.

As fans noticed Piastri making so much ground (and overtaking Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut), despite spinning off earlier and finishing the race in much respectable P9, here's how they reacted to it:

Ad

Reacting to the overtake, a fan wrote, "Pulling Hamilton’s pants on his Ferrari debut is insane work."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Blatant disrespect for a 7 time champ. Piastri is sensational," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan wrote, comparing Hamilton with Nico Hulkenberg, "Who’d have thought Hulkenberg would finish higher on his Sauber re-debut than Hamilton on his Ferrari debut."

"Looks like Ferrari is where world champions go to end their career," wrote a fan.

Another fan wrote, "It’s over for Ham! Charles makes him seem like a rookie."

Ad

"Not a great race from Ferrari and Hamilton," concluded another fan.

While Oscar Piastri pulled off one of the stunning moves, Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari debut went from overwhelming to underwhelming.

Lewis Hamilton summed up his Ferrari debut

Lewis Hamilton made his Ferrari debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, and it was indeed a forgettable experience for him. The seven-time world champion started the race from P8 after a decent qualifying on Saturday.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) driving for Scuderia Ferrari during the 2025 Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

However, Hamilton finished his race in P10 and claimed the solitary point despite leading the race at one point. Compared to him, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, came home in P8.

Ad

Following the race, Hamilton summed up his experience of racing for the Prancing Horse for the first time, which comprised miscalculated strategy. He said in the post-race interview:

"Very tricky. Went a lot worse then I thought it would go. The car was really hard to drive today."

Expand Tweet

Lando Norris of McLaren claimed the victory ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull. The two championship protagonists from last year went head to head yet again in Melbourne, and this time, the Papaya man ended up at the top. George Russell of Mercedes came home in P3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback