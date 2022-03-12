"Pure cash" - Lando Norris reasons why Carlos Sainz moved to Ferrari

Lando Norris of McLaren, in the latest season of Drive to Survive, shared his feelings about his former team-mate Carlos Sainz's move to Ferrari. When asked what he believes was the Spaniard's main motivation in making the move to the Italian team, he jokingly replied:

“Pure cash”

The series brought about some exciting behind-the-scenes moments from last year. In it, Norris went on to speak further about Sainz's move, saying:

“It’s weird seeing Carlos in red. It is. I guess two years kinda working with him, my first two years in formula 1, you know we’re good mates and everything.”

The two former teammates had a strong friendship and continue to do so, even after racing for competing teams. Sainz in particular had very good relations with everyone at McLaren, so his move to Ferrari, and that of Daniel Ricciardo to the Woking-based team, definitely shook things up a bit.

Speaking about racing against McLaren after two very successful years with the team, Carlos Sainz said:

“I think I’m actually going to enjoy it a lot, just fighting my old team and my old teammate. We are a much more solid team than we were eleven months ago so I’m happy, I’m pleased about this.”

Their 'bromance' continues even today, after an entire season of intense battles and a fight for third in the constructors' championship.

Lando Norris' reaction from 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying revealed

Season four of Drive to Survive gives an insight into how drivers reacted to events off the track. One such intense reaction was that of Lando Norris to being out-qualified by new team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the very first race of the season.

Ricciardo was the only driver in a new team in 2021 who out-qualified his team-mate. It is fair to say that this was a devastating moment for Norris, who was quoted by Charlotte Sefton, former F1 Communications Manager at McLaren, as saying:

“1-0 down already. F**k. S**t. F**k.”

Norris then went on to have possibly the best season of his career. The young Briton arguably held the team on his shoulders throughout the season, with Ricciardo struggling to settle in with his car.

