"Really hard to accept" - Carlos Sainz on if he was in Lewis Hamilton's shoes 

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz empathized with Lewis Hamilton over the anti-climactic end to his 2021 championship. The Spaniard felt F1 needed to avoid such controversy and is convinced there will be improvisations made in the future to avoid a repeat of the Abu Dhabi episode.

Speaking to Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, Sainz said:

“Very bad. And I was surprised at how he avoided planting a mess at the end of the race. Losing the title on the last lap in that way, is really hard to accept. I respect him more than before for how he managed to behave. On the podium we exchanged a few words, he was really struggling.”

While the Spaniard empathized with the emotions of the seven-time world champion, he also respected the dignified demeanor in which the Briton accepted the race outcome. The Mercedes driver’s reluctance to create drama and stir controversy after the race surprised the Ferrari driver and cultivated more respect.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Carlos Sainz respects Lewis Hamilton more than ever after how he conducted himself in Abu Dhabi 🤝 Carlos Sainz respects Lewis Hamilton more than ever after how he conducted himself in Abu Dhabi 🤝 https://t.co/tZpdRsjweH

Sainz, who accompanied Lewis Hamilton on the Abu Dhabi GP podium, revealed the Mercedes champion was distraught at the race's outcome, based on their mutual verbal exchange during the ceremony. The Spanish driver believes it is difficult to fathom the emotions and mindset after losing the championship in that manner.

Carlos Sainz believes the Abu Dhabi GP that cost Lewis Hamilton is not disastrous for F1

In the Ferrari driver’s personal opinion the controversy surrounding the Abu Dhabi GP is not very disastrous or damaging to the sport as long as the mistakes are not repeated. The Spaniard is convinced that the sport will make positive improvisations and progress in a better direction as a result of it.

Commenting on the Abu Dhabi GP controversy, Sainz said:

“You need not to repeat the same mistake. Every football match generates a controversy. Here, we must prevent F1 from approaching those tensions. But the situation does not seem disastrous to me, I am convinced that we are moving towards an improvement.”

Comparing F1’s situation to football, Sainz felt the former was less controversial than the latter. The Abu Dhabi GP is one of the rare controversies that has dragged the sport into the poor limelight, further fuelled by rumors fanning speculation about Lewis Hamilton's retirement from the sport.

Although the seven-time world champion has returned to social media, his personal opinion over the proceedings of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP remains unknown.

Following current developments, Lewis Hamilton will be making his first public and media appearance since the controversial season finale at the Mercedes W13 launch on February 18.

