Rebecca Donaldson rocks a white bikini on a boating excursion with boyfriend Carlos Sainz and his father

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:47 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Rebecca Donaldson arrive in the Paddock- Source: Getty

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made a fashion statement while spending quality time with the Spanish driver and his legendary father on a boat. The former Ferrari driver is currently enjoying a much-needed summer break away from the track, given that he has had a difficult first half of the season with the iconic British team.

The four-time F1 race winner has largely struggled in the FW47 in the first 14 races and three sprints of the 2025 season, and has been comprehensively beaten by his new teammate, Alex Albon.

Despite a frustrating first half of the year, Carlos Sainz has been supported by his family and friends, including his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, as evidenced by her frequent spottings in the F1 paddock.

The 29-year-old Scottish model has been dating the Spaniard since 2023 and is often seen hanging out with the latter and his family on and off the track. In a series of pictures floating on social media, Donaldson was spotted enjoying a boating excursion with Carlos Sainz and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., as she was donning a white bikini.

Sainz Sr. has expressed his desire for his son to get married and settle down in the future, as he told Hola Magazine:

“Well, I think getting married and starting a family is a very difficult decision for everyone. You have to think about it. You have to choose who will be the mother of your children. You have to meditate on it.”
“I’ve already been with my two daughters, this time it’s not my turn, it would be Reyes’ turn (laughs)... Seriously, I trust that when he decides, it will be because it’s clear,”

Carlos Sainz currently remains focused on his professional career and turning his fortunes around with the Grove-based outfit.

Carlos Sainz analyzes his first half of the year

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that it had been an incredibly frustrating and disappointing first half of the season for him, given that he had anticipated getting more positive results following early adaptation to the car.

Speaking with F1.com, the 30-year-old analyzed his performances and said:

"Everything that has happened on track in terms of results has been incredibly frustrating and very disappointing because I expected, after a good adaptation period with the car, to start getting results pretty quickly given how competitive and how fast I've been this year.
"But for certain reasons, results are not coming and that frustrates me but I'm sure it will come at a point in the season."

The Spanish driver has merely scored 16 points from 14 races and three sprints thus far in the 2025 season, while his teammate leads the midfield group in the drivers' standings

Devang Chauhan

