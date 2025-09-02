Rebecca Donaldson shares a clip celebrating Carlos Sainz's birthday with the Williams driver

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson shared a clip of the birthday celebrations of the Spanish driver after the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. The former Ferrari driver celebrated his 31st birthday on September 1 and was in good spirits, surrounded by his close friends and family for the occasion.

It was a difficult main race for the Spaniard as he was given a 10-second penalty for his collision with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson by the stewards, which derailed progress in Zandvoort.

He had made good ground throughout the weekend and looked like the faster of the two Williams drivers, and was ahead on the grid as well compared to his teammate, Alex Albon. But the penalty ruined his chances of scoring good points for the Grove-based outfit, and he finished last in the race on Sunday.

Donaldson, who hails from Scotland and is a model by profession, has been dating Carlos Sainz for over two years and has been a rock by his side over the last 18 months. She displayed her support for her partner after celebrating his birthday after a tough weekend, sharing a clip of the celebrations on her social media platform, Instagram's Stories.

Snippet from Rebecca Donaldson's Instagram story...Credits-Instagram

After the race in Zandvoort, Carlos Sainz was livid with the FIA stewards' decision and demanded a serious discussion with them regarding the ruling.

Carlos Sainz expressed his emotions after a 10-second penalty in Zandvoort

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he was trying his best not to use any bad words in front of the media regarding the decision made by the stewards in his attempt to deal with the situation calmly.

As per The Race, the four-time F1 race winner said of the decision:

“I'm talking as calmly and eloquently and trying to pick my words in the best possible way, without trying to put a bad word for anyone. But what I've seen today and what I've suffered today is something that concerns me, for myself, but for the other drivers and for motorsport in general - if they really think this is how a penalty should be applied to the guy that is around the outside.”

"I don't know that's where I need explanation from them, and I'm hoping to get one. I don't know what they're gonna say to be honest. It's a complete joke. Honestly, I need to go now to the stewards just to get an explanation, to see what is the point of view of the incident."

Carlos Sainz was also heavily critical of Liam Lawson's defensive tactics and had some choice words for the Kiwi driver, who came out of the incident unscathed and without punishment, finishing P12 in the main race.

