Red Bull boss praising Alex Albon was ‘interesting’, according to Ted Kravitz 

Red Bull Racing boss' praise for Alex Albon following his outstanding performance at the Canadian Grand Prix has raised eyebrows in the Formula 1 community. Ted Kravitz, in particular, found it very intriguing that Christian Horner commended Albon despite the Thai driver's departure from the team.

Albon, now driving for Williams, had a remarkable outing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve during the Canadian GP on June 18. Surprising many, he secured the top spot in the Q2 session and went on to finish a commendable 7th in the race, earning him the coveted F1 Driver of the Day award.

Unsurprisingly, Albon's performance didn't go unnoticed. The 27-year-old became the centre of attention in the aftermath of the Canadian Grand Prix, with fans and pundits alike discussing his impressive outing on the weekend. However, what caught the attention of Ted Kravitz was Christian Horner's public acknowledgment of Albon's success.

During an interview with Sky F1, Horner admitted to closely following Albon's performance throughout the Canadian GP. This revelation left Kravitz pondering the motives behind the praise.

Responding to a fan question on the Sky F1 podcast about whether Sergio Perez deserves the second Red Bull spot, Kravitz highlighted Horner's praise of Albon as an interesting twist.

“Yes, although Christian Horner was quick to praise Alex Albon, wasn’t he? I thought that was interesting in that Alex Albon has now severed all of his ties. He doesn’t even have the Red Bull on the side of his helmet anymore."

Ted Kravitz reveals interesting Alex Albon and Red Bull ties

Ted Kravitz

While Horner's admiration for Albon might seem perplexing, Ted Kravitz shed some more light on the situation.

He shared details of some sponsorship associations between Alex Albon and Red Bull racing, suggesting a continued relationship between the two parties, albeit not officially.

“He still has the links with the Yoovidhya family who are 51 percent owners of Red Bull."

Several of Albon's sponsors are linked to the Yoovidhya family and their various brands in Thailand. Kravitz pointed out how Alex Albon still maintains a connection with the majority owners of Red Bull.

While it appears to be a far-fetched idea at the moment, Ted Kravitz shared some interesting opinions and facts which could definitely raise intriguing questions.

Poll : 0 votes