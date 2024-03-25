Red Bull chief Helmut Marko addresses Williams' decision to give Alex Albon Logan Sargeant's car

Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko agreed with Williams' decision to sack Logan Sargeant and let his teammate Alex Albon drive his car during the 2024 F1 Australian GP.

The Australian Grand Prix was a thrilling race for the fans. Max Verstappen's retirement for the first time in two seasons sparked more challenge amongst the drivers at the top. While the top teams battled out for the podium places, there was drama at the other end of the grid with Williams as well.

Alex Albon crashed his car during the first practice session, leading to damage in the chassis that could not be repaired. The team had not brought a spare chassis to the weekend, which meant that the car could not be driven. Williams then made the big call to sack his teammate Sargeant for the rest of the weekend and let Albon drive his car.

Although the move received criticism on social media, team principal James Vowles explained that it was important for the team because any number of points can make a major difference in the championship.

Reviewing the result of the Grand Prix, Red Bull's Helmut Marko agreed with Vowles. He stated that it is very difficult for the bottom five teams to score points and hence, Williams' decision was understandable. He told Speedweek.com:

"It's incredibly hard for the last 5 teams to finish in the points. That's why I understand Williams' decision to give Albon Sargeant's car after his crash. Albon is the much stronger driver and a championship point can be worth up to $10 million. In that respect, it was a logical thing."

While Williams were hoping for Alex Albon to score some points in the race, he could only secure a P11 finish. With both Haas and RB finishing in points, the team now stands eighth in the constructors' standings.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen reveals what he would do if he was in Logan Sargeant's situation

Speaking earlier in Australia, Max Verstappen opened up about the situation that Williams faced with one of their cars unable to take part in the Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver stated that he understood the situation regarding the performance of the team, but also how it was bad for Logan Sargeant. He added that if he was put in the same situation, he would make sure that no one else drove his car either. He told the Dutch media:

"I understand it from the performance aspect, of course, but that doesn't change the fact that this obviously sucks for Logan. If that were to happen to me, I would completely flatten my car, so no one can drive."

This was the first time that Verstappen did not finish a race he took part in since Australia 2022. While he continues to lead the world championship, Charles Leclerc has narrowed the gap between them to just four points. Ferrari got closer to Red Bull in the championship and are also stand just four points adrift.