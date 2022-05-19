Red Bull wary of F1 tire tests turning into 'aerodynamic or performance development tests’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hopes the Pirelli tire tests do not become a developmental playground for testing new components or parts. Per the FIA rules, such testing of new components or parts is not permitted.

Commenting on the possibility of the tire tests being misused, Horner said:

“What we certainly want to avoid is, because these cars are so immature, it’s still very early in the development stage, that tyre tests don’t turn into aerodynamic or performance development tests. That’s not the purpose of those tests.”

Tobi Grüner 🏁 @tgruener Looks like Carlos Sainz unlucky streak hasn't ended yet. Some pics from yesterdays Pirelli 2023 tyre test at Imola.



📸 HOCH ZWEI / Italy Photo Press Looks like Carlos Sainz unlucky streak hasn't ended yet. Some pics from yesterdays Pirelli 2023 tyre test at Imola.📸 HOCH ZWEI / Italy Photo Press https://t.co/TFcMX07MXS

Horner believes the rules for the in-season tire tests are specific and ban the use of any new components in the car. Leaving the job of policing the matter to the FIA, the Red Bull chief feels the regulatory body is doing its job of avoiding teams from flouting the rules.

Shedding further light on the tire test rules, the Red Bull CEO said:

“Ultimately, it’s up to the FIA to police because the understanding of the regulations regarding tyre testing is you have to run in a fixed format of car specification. If you need to replace a part, it can only be to an older specification of part that has previously run.”

Red Bull feels FIA cleared Ferrari on fair grounds over tire test saga

After speculation arose about Ferrari using two new floors in the 2023 Pirelli tire test at Imola, Christian Horner revealed that the FIA had cleared the Italian team of any wrongdoing. The Red Bull chief explained that his Maranello rivals had used the same floor from the pre-season test and were therefore in the right. The FIA is known to have investigated the matter and provided clarification on the same to the teams and the media.

Voicing his opinion on Ferrari's testing at Imola, Horner said:

“I think the excitement about the Ferrari floor was it appeared to have… It was certainly different between the morning and the afternoon and appeared to have some new components. The FIA have subsequently confirmed Ferrari ran that floor in pre-season testing, so therefore it complies and I think, as I say, it’s for the FIA to do that police work and due diligence.”

nicolas carpentiers @NicolasF1i

#F1 #techF1 #MiamiGP Ferrari didn't run a "new" floor during Pirelli test: they already used it during Bahrain tests (see pics from 10.3) and Sainz did not run it during the Imola test because you can't use new bits during tyre tests. Different to RBR design. Never been raced yet Ferrari didn't run a "new" floor during Pirelli test: they already used it during Bahrain tests (see pics from 10.3) and Sainz did not run it during the Imola test because you can't use new bits during tyre tests. Different to RBR design. Never been raced yet#F1 #techF1 #MiamiGP https://t.co/W6u0SrblRr

AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo also tried on the 2023 tires alongside Ferrari at Imola in April. The next tire test is scheduled for June 23, 2022, at the Mugello circuit. Ferrari will be the only participant this time around. The Red Bull F1 team is also due for its Pirelli tire test on their circuit in Austria, where it will be doing so along with Williams and McLaren.

