Roger Federer vs Serena Williams? Oscar Piastri shares his Wimbledon GOAT

McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri has had his say, picking Roger Federer as his Wimbledon GOAT ahead of the likes of Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. The 24-year-old also mentioned that Federer was his favorite tennis player growing up.

The F1 world and the tennis world collided during the latest F1 race weekend, as the British sporting summer was in full swing. McLaren F1 driver and current championship leader Oscar Piastri was quizzed on who he believes to be the greatest tennis player at the Wimbledon championships.

Playing a "winner stays on"-style game, Piastri ended up with a matchup between Serena Williams and Roger Federer to crown his Wimbledon GOAT. The Aussie told The BBC:

"Federer was my favorite growing up. So, I'm gonna go for Roger."

Roger Federer has the most Wimbledon titles in men's tennis, and the second-most ever, with eight. Serena Williams, on the other hand, has seven titles to her name. Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most titles at Wimbledon, with nine.

Previously, Oscar Piastri attended the Wimbledon championships in 2023. He has often shared his opinions on tennis matters and is a fan of the sport.

Piastri did not have as good a time in the United Kingdom in this year's British GP, despite finishing second. The McLaren driver lost the race due to a 10-second penalty that he recieved for braking erractically behind the safety car. His teammate Lando Norris benefited from this, claiming his first home win in F1.

Piastri still leads the Drivers' championship, but his lead has been cut down to eight points. Norris seems to be the driver with more momentum at the moment, having won three of the last five races.

Oscar Piastri's front suspension choice causing "problem" for McLaren

Oscar Piastri after the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted that Oscar Piastri's front suspension preferences are causing McLaren logistical problems. At the moment, both McLaren drivers are using different front suspension specifications.

McLaren bought a new front suspension upgrade recently, which is fitted on Lando Norris' car. Piastri has opted to keep the old spec on his MLC39. Stella admitted that this causes the British team a few logistical problems.

“The different front suspension doesn’t make it difficult for us to evaluate the data. If anything, it’s more of a problem from a parts perspective, as we have to carry different specifications," said Stella. [via Motorsport-Total]

“We are currently discussing whether some of the options chosen by Lando might be interesting for Oscar in the future. But, at the moment, the most important news for us is that we seem to have found a better feel for Lando regarding the front axle," he added.

Stella also mentioned that a disparity in the front suspension between the two McLaren drivers may remain for the remainder of the 2025 season. The championship battle this year seems to be exclusively between the two Papaya drivers given McLaren's dominance.

