Russian motorsport body calls FIA WMSC statement 'discriminatory'

The Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) has called the FIA World Motorsport Council's (WMSC) decision to exclude Russian athletes as discriminatory. The WMSC feels it is important to fight for the human rights of the Ukrainians who are currently being invaded by the Russians.

RAF President Victor Nikolayevich Kiryanov addressed members of the WMSC requesting them not to deprive Russian drivers of participating in competitions under a neutral flag. The association believes disallowing Russian drivers from participating in world events goes against the statute of F1's regulatory body, which states:

“To promote the protection of human rights and human dignity and not to discriminate for reasons of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, marital status or disability in its activities.”

The RAF claims it is wrong to use sport as a tool for political gain when they themselves have done the same for years.

FIA has agreed to call off 2022 Russian Grand Prix

In light of the Russo-Ukraine conflict, F1 has agreed to call off the 2022 Russian Grand Prix. The move aims to show its support to Ukrainians who are currently in the middle of a war. The sport announced the cancelation of the event on the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona, in a statement condemning the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

While seemingly unrelated, it is important that worldwide authorities such as the FIA take a stance on political affairs which affects the lives of millions. The sport's statement said:

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together. We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.”

Meanwhile, Motorsport UK has decided to exclude all Russian and Belarussian drivers from events on British soil. This includes Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, who will now not be allowed to race at Silverstone. It is still too early to say whether the Russian will be racing in 2022. Being excluded from the British Grand Prix, however, will certainly affect his championship campaign.

