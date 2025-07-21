Ruth Buscombe drops 2-word remark on Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corceiro's swimsuit photoshoot

Former Ferrari and Alfa Romeo strategist Ruth Buscombe gave a short reaction to McLaren driver Lando Norris' partner Margarida Corciero's swimsuit photo shoot on social media. The British driver is enjoying a dreamy period in Formula 1 and has been on the ascendancy in the last 15 months.The 25-year-old is in a tight battle against his teammate, Oscar Piastri, to become world champion for the first time in his career after missing out on putting up a more competitive challenge last year against Max Verstappen. Coming off two consecutive race wins in Austria and Silverstone, Norris was seen enjoying his mini vacation with his partner during the three-week gap between Silverstone and Spa.Corciero is a 22-year-old model from Portugal and is one of the most sought-after young models in her profession. Amassing over two million followers on Instagram, she posted a series of pictures from her photoshoot with 'Missus Swimsuit' in her recent post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBuscombe, who is working as a pundit for F1.com, gave a two-word reaction to Corciero's post in the comments section:&quot;Che Bella.&quot;Snapshot of Ruth Buscombe's comment...Credits-InstagramThe 22-year-old has been spotted a couple of times in the F1 paddock and even celebrated Lando Norris's victory in Monaco with his parents while sharing a sweet moment with him in the parc ferme.F1 pundit makes his pick between Lando Norris and Oscar PiastriSky Sports F1 commentator David Croft stated that he would pick Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri as a favorite for the title, given that the momentum and confidence were on the Brit's side after two successive race wins.While appearing on the Sky F1 podcast, the F1 commentator said:&quot;If one of those two drivers were going to thrive on confidence and momentum, you would go with Lando as the answer to that. When such fine margins are probably going to decide a championship, a bit of luck going your way can make a massive difference. You win championships with consistency, with excellence, but also a little bit of luck.&quot;When things are going well for him, he has a spring in his step and he drives that much better because he has that confidence. As we go to Spa, a track that he absolutely adores and we have seen him be very fast at in the past, if in the next two races, he could get to the summer break and be ahead, that to me makes a massive difference to Lando Norris.&quot;Norris has closed a massive 23-point gap to eight points in the last couple of races at the highway points of the 2025 season.