Sauber has yet to score points in 2024, largely owing to a C44 machine that does not enjoy any significant strengths. While still firmly in the lower midfield battle, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have very limited chances to score points. To make matters worse, the Hinwil team is understood to be exploring other options in the market.

Zhou Guanyu was very close to the top 10 in Bahrain, but a relatively clean race for the top five teams put points out of reach. Unfortunately for the 24-year-old, this is the closest he has come to putting points on the board this year.

On the opposite side of the garage, Valtteri Bottas hasn't scored points either. The Finn was also on track for a top-10 result in Australia before another catastrophic pit stop undid his strong start to the race.

In this context, suggesting that either driver could be replaced seems unfair. After all, they cannot be blamed for Sauber's operational and performance deficiencies. However, Audi's full takeover of the team is already triggering alarm bells about Zhou and Bottas' future in the sport.

Sauber CEO Seidl reportedly looking to Zhou and Bottas alternatives

Less than twelve months ago, Zhou's contract saga became a prominent story in F1 news outlets. Initially, the 24-year-old was expected to sign a relatively standard one-year contract extension.

However, there were notable delays in negotiations finally reaching an agreement. As confirmed by Nico Hulkenberg himself over winter, this is because the Hinwil-based team approached the German driver for his services.

This move was eventually thwarted by Haas and Guenther Steiner, who vetoed the deal and took up their second year on Hulkenberg's contract.

Despite this breakdown (and amidst a slow start to 2024 for Sauber), these links remain. Audi's arrival is especially important here, owing to their preference for an experienced and - ideally - German driver in their lineup.

As it stands, CEO Andreas Seidl is understood to be looking at alternatives in the market. He was reportedly an important part of negotiations with Hulkenberg last season.

According to Christian Menath from Motorsport-Magazin, Sauber will continue exploring their options in the coming months. Both Zhou and Bottas could be replaced next season.

Although nothing is conclusive at this stage, the Swiss outfit's market activities will be worth watching.