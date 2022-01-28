Saudi Arabia track to be tweaked for F1 2022 following safety concerns

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix CEO Martin Whitaker confirmed changes are being made to the Jeddah Corniche F1 circuit in an interview with Motorsport Network. The new circuit's executive revealed that there will be changes made at a few corners and even modifications to the barriers citing safety concerns.

Confirming the changes being made ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP, Whitaker said:

“We have been striving to improve on some areas for our second event. There are lessons we have learned and we have the time now to get these aspects resolved to make sure everyone who returns will have an equally good, if not better, experience.”

The Jeddah Corniche circuit essentially got termed as a dangerously quick circuit by drivers and teams after its inaugural edition. While the circuit authorities then had a short time to prepare the track in time for the race, they are now ready to make changes and adjustments based on the feedback received from the 2021 race.

Explaining the changes that will be made to the circuit, Whitaker said:

“Firstly, there are going to be one or two slight changes to the track. These tweaks are directly related to a drivers’ sight-line from the cockpit. It’s minimal work, but it will help improve forward visibility in a couple of corners. Secondly, we will make some small modifications to the barriers that will favor the lines the drivers take around the course.”

One of the concerns at the Jeddah circuit was the visibility in the quicker segments, particularly the final sector. A larger problem causing poor visibility was also the nature of the barriers on the high-speed street circuit, which posed serious safety concerns. The inaugural edition of the race resulted in several drivers, teams, and track personnel suggesting that changes be made to the circuit before the 2022 race.

Saudi Arabia's F1 circuit to upgrade its fan zones

Martin Whitaker also confirmed upgrading some of the fan zones and grandstands would enhance the viewing experience. The circuit boss mentioned that the changes will be made well in time for the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP.

Elaborating on the upgraded F1 fan zone area, Whitaker said:

“There are a couple of areas that we are working on to enhance the experience for the fans who return to the track in March. We are planning on shifting some of the angles of the grandstands to improve visibility and, at the same time, we plan to increase the size and develop the Fan Zones, which proved to be extremely popular.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Labeled the fastest street circuit on the F1 calendar, the Jeddah Corniche circuit did deliver entertainment. As with most new F1 circuits, however, the inaugural race did expose its flaws.

Edited by Anurag C