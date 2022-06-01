"You have to leave him alone" - Sebastian Vettel advises media to stay off Mick Schumacher after the latter's crash at Monaco

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel believes it is time for the media to stop giving Mick Schumacher a hard time. The young Haas driver suffered a horrendous crash at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, adding to his relatively large list of accidents over his time in the sport.

As reported by PlanetF1, Vettel insisted that the Monaco Grand Prix went better than expected given the difficulty level of the track. He said:

“The most important thing is that he’s fine. I have no doubt that he can do more than he’s showing right now. But I think you have to leave him alone for a bit. It was actually a clean race without any incidents. And we got a point, which is not bad, because in Monaco it’s always difficult to work your way forward.”

Sebastian Vettel continued:

“When I consider how the race developed, I don’t think more would have been possible. Especially the first laps with the rain tyre were really difficult. That’s why we switched to the intermediate as early as possible. We learned more about our car and how to optimise our set-up with the new parts we introduced in Barcelona. All these steps put us on the right track for the next races.”

Mick Schumacher confirmed that he was doing alright in a post-race media interaction, saying:

“I’m feeling all right. Obviously it’s very annoying. I think in terms of pace we were definitely there. It’s just a matter of keeping it on track and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that. The pace felt strong and it felt like we were able to attack and push. We just ended up being a little too wide, which is maybe a matter of 10cm at the end, and that was enough to lose all grip you thought you had. And unfortunately the result is as it happened.”

The 23-year-old is one of two drivers on the grid yet to score a championship point.

"It was a decent recovery" - Sebastian Vettel reflects on the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel managed to secure his second points finish of the season last weekend in Monaco.

As reported by f1.com, the 34-year-old admitted that despite a difficult start to Sunday, he was happy to bring home a point for his team. He said:

“Basically, we don’t go back empty handed, so I guess it was a decent recovery. We had some issues at the beginning of the race, I had an excursion on the first corner, really struggling on the extreme wets and after that we tried to do what we can and happy to score a point in the end, but I was hoping that we can maybe extract a bit more.”

Vettel continued:

“Today was a race in which anything could happen, but actually it was quite a clean and straight-forward race for me. We managed to pick up a point, which was a good effort because it is always difficult to make progress at Monaco, especially with only one dry line.”

Sebastian Vettel currently stands 15th in the Driver Standings with a total of five points.

