Sebastian Vettel targeted for a sensational return to F1 by Audi: Reports

Sebastian Vettel might return to the Audi F1 team for the 2026 season according to reports by an Italian publication.

The report revealed that the German champion is set to make a full time return with the Hinwil based team and might play the role of a lead driver.

As suggested by Formula Passion Italia, the report read:

“On the website of the German giant, a wide range of jobs related to the world of Formula 1 has been made public, for which it is possible to apply. However, speaking of Germany, rumors spread by the Swiss newspaper Blick would have identified what would be Audi's first choice for the role of lead driver for 2026. Andreas Seidl would indeed like to bring back Sebastian Vettel. The four-time world champion, as known, retired from racing at the end of last year and does not seem, for the moment, inclined to change his mind.”

Audi Sport @audisport #LeagueofPerformance Great to see Sebastian Vettel here supporting his younger brother Fabian in the Audi Sport TT Cup finale #TTCup Great to see Sebastian Vettel here supporting his younger brother Fabian in the Audi Sport TT Cup finale #TTCup #LeagueofPerformance https://t.co/wLv4qPCWQ4

Although Sebastian Vettel remains firm about his retirement from the sport, there has been speculation about him returning in a managerial role.

Red Bull F1 team senior advisor had admitted trying to convince the four-time world champion to replace him at the team.

According to the Italian report, Swiss publication Blick has been speculating the German’s full time return for the 2026 season with Audi F1 team.

Currently the Hinwil-based outfit has Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou as their drivers. The German automotive giant will debut as a manufacturer for the 2026 season and beyond.

Blick suggests that the German connection is important for a team like Audi as seen with the recruitment of former McLaren Team Principal, Andreas Seidl who is the CEO of the group.

Commenting on the German connection, the report said:

“The "Germany factor" is extremely important for Audi, and it's no coincidence that, unlike Mercedes, all Audi power units will be manufactured at the Neuberg headquarters. For this very reason, the Four Rings are trying to expand their workforce.”

Reports suggest that if Sebastian Vettel does not return to F1 with Audi, Carlos Sainz could be an option

The report further stared that Audi could also target Carlos Sainz, whose contract with Ferrari will end after the 2024 season, if Sebastian Vettel doesn't return.

The report added:

“According to the Swiss newspaper, if the pursuit of Vettel does not succeed, Seidl would have a plan B on the table. It would involve Carlos Sainz, the Spanish driver of Ferrari, closely linked to the German manager, who revitalized his career during their time together at McLaren. The Sainz family has also been closely associated with the Audi world for years, as Carlos senior is a driver for the Four Rings, with whom he has been chasing success in the Dakar Rally in recent years, albeit without luck so far. Sainz Jr.'s contract with Ferrari will expire at the end of the 2024 season.”

Carlos Sainz News @CSainzNews_ 🗞 Carlos to Audi in 2026?



Rumours released by the Swiss newspaper Blick stated that CEO Andreas Seidl’s first choice for a seat at Audi in 2026 would be Sebastian Vettel. However, if getting Vettel won’t work, it's said that Seidl would turn to Carlos Sainz for the Audi seat. 🗞 Carlos to Audi in 2026?Rumours released by the Swiss newspaper Blick stated that CEO Andreas Seidl’s first choice for a seat at Audi in 2026 would be Sebastian Vettel. However, if getting Vettel won’t work, it's said that Seidl would turn to Carlos Sainz for the Audi seat. https://t.co/zTx7zMRZiR

Replacing Sebastian Vettel at the Ferrari outfit since 2021, Carlos Sainz has been comfortable with his role in the team. However, if the contract were not to be renewed the Spanish driver could be available on the market for a team like Audi.

A lead driver’s role at the German manufacturing outfit could turn out to be the perfect for the Spaniard. Audi is one out of six manufacturers registered for the 2026 season and beyond.

The report also claimed that Audi will be manufacturing its F1 engines at its Neuberg headquarters, similar to Mercedes whose engines are manufactured in Stuttgart.

