Sergio Perez has his goals set for 2023 F1 season: Come back next year and fight for the title

After an intense 2022 F1 season, Sergio Perez is looking forward to fight for the title next year. The Mexican, along with other drivers, sat in a press conference on Thursday (October 10) ahead of the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

During the press conference, Sergio Perez was asked about his second year at Red Bull. Though he was happy with how the season panned out, he also mentioned his goals for next season.

Checo said:

"Yeah. Certainly it started really well. Some reliability issues in the beginning, but things were looking on track. We were in the mix for the championship early on. Certainly I had a couple of bad races that really put me off contention for the championship."

He further said:

"So there is some work to do in that regard together with the team to make sure that we can keep that consistency throughout and that we can come back next year and fight for the title. So yeah, it's important that we finish our season on a high so that we can come back next year and start strong throughout the season."

The 32-year-old Red Bull driver hopes that the 2023 F1 car will be as fast as this year's. Despite facing some reliability issues with the car in the beginning, both him and Max Verstappen showcased how fast RB18 was.

With two races remaining, Perez wants to end the season on a high and focus on the next one. Although it will be a tough fight for the podiums since Mercedes are back in action, along with Ferrari in the mix as well.

Helmut Marko believes it is not possible for Sergio Perez or any other Red Bull driver to beat Max Verstappen

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently spoke about how difficult it is for Red Bull's second driver to beat Max Verstappen. Although he didn't mention Sergio Perez directly, it is safe to say that it was hinted towards the Mexican.

Helmut said:

"At some point, you have to accept, pfft, this guy is special, and it's simply not possible to defeat him."

The 32-year-old Mexican driver has been asked several times about his battle with Max. Furthermore, the sheer dominance showcased by the Dutchman left some people questioning Sergio Perez's performance.

Helmut has always been brutally straightforward in his comments about the sport, the teams, and the drivers. He further said:

"Of course, they cannot accept that you are simply not on the same level as him."

Despite all this, nothing is certain for the 2023 F1 season. We've seen how the grid shuffled at the start of the 2022 season. Hence, there might be a chance for the Mexican to shine and fight head-to-head with Red Bull's star Max Verstappen next season.

