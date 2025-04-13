"Seriously who keeps hacking F1 driver of the day": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton being voted for the Bahrain GP

Following an eventful race in Bahrain, fans chose Lewis Hamilton as the driver of the day for the 2025 Bahrain GP. While Hamilton won the contest participated in by fans, not everyone agreed with the verdict as they called out the result on social media after F1 announced the Ferrari driver as the winner.
F1 concluded its fourth race of the season, and Oscar Piastri came out as the winner. He started from pole, and came home to take his second victory in four races. George Russell and Lando Norris finished in podium places.
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the top five, and handed Ferrari an all-important 22 points in the Constructors' Championship. Leclerc started the race from P2, lost two positions, and came home in P4. As for Hamilton, he started from P9, improved four places, and finished in P5.
As a result of his improvement, fans chose Hamilton as the Salesforce Driver of the Day in Bahrain. Once the verdict was out, fans took to social media to share their reactions online, mostly negative. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:
Reacting to the verdict, a fan wrote, "Seriously who keeps hacking F1 driver of the day."
"No issue with Lewis but how DOTD is determined needs an overhaul. It just seems like the popularity contest of the week," another fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "I honestly don’t remember much from lewis’ race at all."
"He did absolutely nothing this race," a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "I swear I didn't understand that one."
Notably, multiple drivers could have been the driver of the day in Bahrain. First, Oscar Piastri ran a clean race, starting from pole and ending the race in P1.
Lando Norris, who started from P6, received a five-second time penalty, and despite that, came home in P3. Max Verstappen, who started from P7, experienced two painfully slow pit stops, combining 11 seconds, and still crossed the Checkered Flag in P6.
Lastly, Oliver Bearman, who started from P20, but ended his race in P10, that too in a Haas. Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda and Oliver Bearman wrapped up the top 10.
Lewis Hamilton strives to "do better" after topsy-turvy Bahrain GP
Following the conclusion of the Bahrain GP, Lewis Hamilton shared his thoughts and said that he needs to do better in the race in Saudi Arabia next weekend. Here's what he said in the post-race interview:
"I think what's clear as us humans we are stuck in our ways. I've been driving in a specific way for many years, now we are using engine braking which I've never done before. We are on different brakes CI's and here Brembos.
"I have to do a better job throughout the weekend. I have to make it easy for myself. I will try next week to start in a better place," he further added (As per Junaid Samodien on X.)
Lewis Hamilton is currently in P7 in the drivers' standings with 25 points. He trails his teammate, Charles Leclerc, who is in P5, by 7 points.