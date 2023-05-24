“She is so sexy”: Fans react to special McLaren F1 Monaco livery

As part of their 60th-anniversary celebrations, McLaren have announced a unique livery that will be used for the 2023 Monaco and Spanish Formula 1 races, highlighting their 'Triple Crown' victory.

The MCL60, which will be driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the next two F1 races, will sport a color scheme reminiscent of their victories at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco GP, and Le Mans 24 Hours.

The triple achievement of winning these races, where the Monaco victory may be exchanged for the F1 world title, is referred to as the 'Triple Crown' feat in racing. Although this is more often known as a driver award, McLaren's achievements with Johnny Rutherford in the 1974 Indianapolis 500 and Alain Prost in Monaco in 1984 combine with the F1 GTR McLaren that won Le Mans in 1995.

The centre portion of the car is momentarily white in honor of Prost's triumph, while this can also be seen in the special livery's rear design, as this region recalls the team's 'Marlboro' color scheme from 1974 to 1996.

F1 fans all over the world were very psyched for the new special livery and shared their reactions via social media.

"She is so sexy", one fan wrote.

Seeing this beauty on the streets of Monaco is going to be

can we keep it all season…please? I just love it so much.

Some fans hoped that the new livery would bring good luck to the team again.

A special livery worked for us before, hoping it has it's magic effect again.

In addition to the unique F1 livery, McLaren are releasing five videos about its 'Triple Crown' achievements and the team's progress since 1963, their founding year.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri is "future world champion" according to Zak Brown

Oscar Piastri

In order to hire Oscar Piastri, who was the winner of the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019, FIA F3 in 2020, and F2 in 2021 championships on his ascent up the junior single-seater ladder, McLaren let go of eight-time grand prix champion Daniel Ricciardo a year before the contract was set to end.

Oscar Piastri, who is a rookie in Formula 1, will be a "future world champion" based on his results in the first half of 2023, according to McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

"He's not been to all these [circuits used so far in 2023] so early indications are we've got a future world champion on our hands. We just have to work to give him a faster car now," Brown stated.

Both a brake-by-wire malfunction last time out in Miami and an electrical issue that prompted Piastri to quit from the Bahrain opener have tainted his season. But Brown believes he has seen enough to name Piastri a future F1 winner, provided the Woking team can provide him a more competitive car.

While teammate Lando Norris has suggested Piastri is more competitive than Daniel Ricciardo, new team principal Andrea Stella has always given him a positive evaluation.

