“So they copied McLaren?”: F1 fans react to Williams’ new Gulf livery for 3 races

F1 fans compared the new Williams Gulf livery with McLaren's Gulf livery, which the latter ran at the 2021 Monaco GP.

The Grove-based outfit announced that they will run the Gulf livery for three races this season -- in Singapore, Japan and Qatar. The oil company has been one of their sponsors for some time now and the livery will also be showcased at the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this weekend.

Speaking about the livery to F1.com, Williams F1 team boss James Vowles said:

“This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team. The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the livery, with one fan even comparing it to McLaren's iconic Gulf livery, saying:

"So they copied McLaren?"

Here are some more reactions:

Williams F1 driver hails Silverstone performance as 'strongest' of 2023

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that the team's performance at the recently concluded British GP was the strongest of the 2023 season.

He said:

“It’s been a great weekend. P8… It’s funny that it’s actually our worst position of the weekend, which is crazy to say. It just shows you that points were on the cards. In some ways, when you know the car’s possible for points, it puts a little bit more emphasis on… I don’t want to say pressure, but expectation to score points. To be able to get P8 for the team, now we’re joint seventh in the constructors’, it’s huge for us."

It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the twisty Hungaroring next weekend when F1 visits Budapest for the Hungarian GP.

