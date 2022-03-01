"So yum yum" - Lando Norris and his love for pancakes, 8 years apart

Lando Norris is one of the most popular F1 drivers when it comes to entertainment and engagement with his fans. He is adored by fans for his hilarious tweets, one of which particularly stands out.

March 1 is considered to be "Pancake Day" and in light of this, McLaren reposted a decade-old tweet by the 22-year-old that read:

“First day of school boring but its the May Fair so probably better plus mum is doing pancakes so yum yum”

Eight years after the previous one, the Briton shared another tweet in December 2020, emphasizing his love for pancakes. He wrote:

“Finally I can make an announcement!! I wanted to tell you all for the last hour, I had a pancake for breakfast with a strawberry on top...”

The Briton is known to be one of the most relatable young drivers on the grid. He makes sure to keep his fans in the loop with what is going on in his life beyond the track, allowing them to engage with him on a different level.

Lando Norris heading in his compatriot's shoes into the fashion world

Lewis Hamilton is known as one of the most iconic athletes in the world for his bold fashion choices. Lando Norris has also recently stepped foot in the fashion world with campaigns and collaborations with brands and revealed his interest in the industry.

As reported by GQ, the McLaren driver commented on his journey in fashion, saying:

“I’ve always had a bit of an interest, but I was never, let’s say, the most fashionable person growing up. Maybe I’m a little bit more now — definitely over the last couple years I’ve had more of an interest in it, and have been paying more attention to it. But I would say I’m still early days. I’m still getting to the point where I’m into these kinds of things.”

When compared to Hamilton and asked whether he expects to match up with the standards set by the seven-time world champion, Norris replied, saying:

“No. Not quite that. I don’t have that level of confidence just yet. Maybe that’s a few years away. But we have some really cool stuff coming up actually, which isn’t too far away. I just signed off on a lot of the things.”

Anticipated to be fighting for the title in the coming years, Lando Norris is set to go into his fourth year with the Woking-based team in 2022 alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

