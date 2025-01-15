"SOFIA VERGARA LEAVE HIM ALONE HE’S NOT 18 YET": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton being spotted with $180M Modern Family superstar

Lewis Hamilton was recently on a lunch date with Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara. The unexpected crossover between two influential celebrities sparked humorous reactions from fans on social media.

Hamilton, who turned 40 on January 7, 2025, is gearing up for a historic switch to Ferrari. He is expected to fly to Maranello next week to perform the TPC test and formally meet his new team members.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the British driver was spotted hanging out with his friends in New York City. In pictures on social media, Hamilton was on a lunch date with popular actress Sofia Vergara.

Vergara is famous for her role in the critically acclaimed sitcom "Modern Family". She was married to actor Joe Manganiello, but the couple parted ways in 2024. The 52-year-old has reportedly since been single.

On the other hand, Lewis Hamilton previously dated Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger in his early days. They parted ways in 2015.

Since then, the racing driver has been linked to many celebrities and models, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. However, Hamilton neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

As the pictures of Hamilton's day out with Vergara became public, fans on X shared their reactions.

"SOFIA LEAVE HIM ALONE HE’S NOT 18 YET," a fan said.

"Okayyy this is exactly the couple I'll ship forever if it's trueee," an excited fan said.

"So Lewis decided he can handle more Latin flavour in 2025, cause he's already going to be driving for Ferrari..." a fan also said.

A few fans also sparked dating speculations, suggesting the lunch date could be the beginning of a new relationship.

"Oh god please let them get together. Sofia would end all the Wags 😩," a user said.

"Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton in New York? Talk about a power couple! 😎✨," a fan also said.

"EXCUSE ME WHAATTT THIS WOULD MAKE SO MUCH SENSE," a fan commented.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is approaching a historic season as he moves to Ferrari after spending the last 11 years with Mercedes. Fans are excited to see if the 40-year-old's leap of faith will pay off.

Lewis Hamilton likely to drive a Ferrari car on January 22

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Image Source: Getty)

The streets of Maranello are getting ready for the grand arrival of Lewis Hamilton. According to AutoRacer, Ferrari has scheduled a special testing program for the seven-time world champion. He is likely to drop by the factory on January 20 for simulation tests on the 2025 season's car.

Moreover, Hamilton will reportedly head to the Fiorano track on January 22 for his first car test with Ferrari. Apparently, he will drive Ferrari's 2022 season challenger, F1-75, for a maximum of 1000 km. However, adverse weather can lead to last-minute shifts in plans.

Hamilton is also likely to meet Ferrari's engineers and mechanics in what could be his formal introduction to the team. Once the pre-season testing duties are done, the 40-year-old will likely represent Ferrari at the FIA's F175 car launch event in London.

The Italian team has also scheduled a separate event to unveil their car on February 19, where Hamilton might mark his presence with his new teammate, Charles Leclerc.

