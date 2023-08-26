"Someone must've told him what a kilometre is”: F1 Fans react to Logan Sargeant crashing out in Q3 of the Dutch Grand Prix

Logan Sargeant's qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix came to an early end after he spun out during the initial minutes of the Q3 session, crashing his Williams and retiring. The session was red-flagged and stopped, and the driver is reported to be okay.

For the first time in his Formula 1 career, Sargeant made his way to Q3 after a drying track during Q2 gave him the advantage and Lewis Hamilton's failure to set a laptime gave him just enough space.

The racing line on the track had mostly dried up after the session, and drivers were pushing out on the slick tires as DRS was enabled by the stewards. It looked like a good day for Williams as both their drivers made their way to the top 10, but Sargeant's crash toned down the celebrations to an extent.

With him reporting to the team that he was okay, fans' humor made its way to X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best reactions:

"Someone must've told him what a kilometre is."

"Rookie mistake, he doesn't know you're supposed to cause the red flag towards the end of the session."

"Bummer, was pulling for the Williams team in the Q3. Better luck next Q3, Logan!"

Can Logan Sargeant score his first F1 points in the race tomorrow?

With Logan Sargeant potentially starting P10 tomorrow, he could have better opportunities during the race. This is going to be a good enough start for him, but he will have to focus on defending the cars behind.

While there will be more competitive cars ahead of him, there will also be other drivers like Lewis Hamilton who are going to be starting behind him on the track.

One might argue that the Williams is not strong enough to defend itself from other cars, but the car has shown surprising competitiveness during the qualifying session. Although Logan Sargeant retired after his crash, his teammate, Alex Albon, managed to qualify for P4.

He was faster than the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz (Charles Leclerc crashed out after Sargeant) and at a competitive pace with George Russell and Lando Norris. This could be good news for the team, and Sargeant would be looking forward to scoring points in Formula 1.