Spanish GP official account trolls Ferrari by reminding them that Carlos Sainz is the last driver to win for the team 

The Spanish Grand Prix did not hold any punches while trolling Ferrari with Carlos Sainz after the Italian team failed to win the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Maranello-based outfit started the race from pole position courtesy of Charles Leclerc ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.The Monegasque driver had a perfect getaway from the grid and led the field for the first 20 laps before making his first pit stop of the race. He briefly regained the lead after Norris made his only pit stop of the race.Leclerc lost all competitiveness from his SF-25 after making his second pitstop of the race and was easily passed by Piastri and later Mercedes driver George Russell to come home in P4.On their official social media platform, X, the Spanish GP trolled Ferrari by mentioning that their former driver and current Williams F1 driver, Carlos Sainz, was the last one to win a race for the Prancing Horses in Mexico last year. They wrote:&quot;Hello @ScuderiaFerrari, Just a reminder that @Carlossainz55 is still your last driver to win a GP.&quot;Carlos Sainz has had a difficult time since joining the Grove-based outfit at the start of the 2025 season, as he has been comprehensively outperformed by his new teammate Alex Albon.Carlos Sainz reflects on his Hungary GP this weekendWilliams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that he had a &quot;cleaner&quot; weekend in Budapest but claimed that he struggled to find any pace from the car around the layout of the Hungaroring.As per F1.com, the four-time F1 race winner reflected on his race and said:&quot;It was a cleaner weekend for us; it’s just a shame it’s not on a weekend where the car is strong. P13 looked like the maximum, which is where we would’ve been without the incident with Gasly. We tried to do a one-stop but that was probably too optimistic going from the Soft to the Hard, but we tried to do something different before switching to the two-stop.&quot;The Spanish driver gave an overall analysis of the first half of his season and added:&quot;I’m leaving the first half of the season slightly disappointed as we didn’t maximise the weekends where we were stronger, but hopefully the second half of the season is the other way around. A big thanks to the team for their massive effort and to all our fans for their endless support. We’ll reset, recharge and come back stronger for the rest of the season!&quot;Carlos Sainz has scored 16 points in 14 races and three Sprints thus far in the 2025 season and sits P16 in the driver's standings, while his teammate has amassed 54 points and leads the midfield pack in P8.