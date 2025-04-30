“Sure to be a big one”: Carlos Sainz heading into Miami with an upbeat mindset

Carlos Sainz is relaxed and upbeat ahead of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida. The Williams driver, who is in a formidable form with a new team, is gearing up to race on United States soil for a team owned by a US-based investment firm.

Atlassian Williams Racing, the F1 team owned by Dorilton Capital, brought in Sainz from Ferrari this year and put him alongside Alex Albon. Together, they performed brilliantly under the guidance of team principal James Vowles.

Currently, Williams is in the P5 of the Constructors' Championship with 25 points, whereas Albon and Sainz are in P8 and P15, respectively, with 20 and five points. As Sainz and co. gears up for another race, and hopes for a better outcome, the Spanish driver shares his thoughts:

"As we head to Miami for the first US race of the calendar, it’s my first stateside race with an American owned team, so it’s sure to be a big one," Sainz said in an interview as per Junaid Samodien on X. "It’s also the second Sprint weekend on the calendar, so we are looking forward to having more opportunities for point scoring, despite having less Free Practice time."

"We’ve got a strong race car and will be looking to maximise on the performance we’ve been building over the last few weekends. I’m really looking forward to the weekend! Vamos," he further added.

Williams has fielded a better car in 2025 compared to the last few seasons, where its drivers fetched brilliant back-to-back results. In Australia, Albon finished the race in P4 and then went on to finish the Chinese and Japanese GP in P9.

In the recently concluded race in Saudi Arabia, both Williams (Albon and Sainz) have finished within points (P9 and P8).

Carlos Sainz let his feelings known after brilliant Saudi Arabian GP

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts on the race, where both Williams drivers finished the race within points. Here's what he said as per F1.com,

Carlos Sainz leads Alex Albon during the Saudi Arabian GP - Source: Getty Images

"Very happy we managed to execute a very good race, even though the pit stop for the first time in the year [was] a bit compromised, a bit slow. We managed to push on, push forward and I did a very quick last lap showing the pace I had today was very good.”

Carlos Sainz arrived from Scuderia Ferrari after the Italian team signed Lewis Hamilton under a multi-year contract. Sainz raced for the Prancing Horse for four years (2021-2024), where he picked up four wins and 25 podiums.

