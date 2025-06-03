  • home icon
  "Is that gonna be the excuse for every race this year?": Fans react to David Croft claiming Lewis Hamilton's car had damage in Barcelona

"Is that gonna be the excuse for every race this year?": Fans react to David Croft claiming Lewis Hamilton's car had damage in Barcelona

By Akshita Patel
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:23 GMT
F1 Pundit David Croft and Lewis Hamilton [Source: Getty]
F1 Pundit David Croft and Lewis Hamilton [Source: Getty]

F1 pundit David Croft revealed that Lewis Hamilton had sustained damage to his car during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, resulting in disappointing results. However, many fans weren't convinced as they shared their reactions on social media.

Hamilton, who started the Spanish GP from P5, crossed the checkered flag at P6 after getting overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber in the final couple of laps. Moreover, after disappointing results, the Brit appeared upset and dejected in a post-race interview.

While talking to Rachel Brookes of Sky Sports, Hamilton answered all questions in a few words and refused to delve into details. However, F1 pundit David Croft has revealed that the seven-time world champion apologised to Brookes off-camera for his downbeat energy.

Not only that, Croft added that Hamilton had sustained damage to his car, which he wasn't aware of during his interview. Talking to Sky Sports, Croft said:

"Lewis didn't know when he was speaking to Rachel Brookes when he said, 'It must just be me; I don't know what's going wrong,' that he had damage on his car and there was something wrong with his car. Ferrari haven't been too specific on what exactly went wrong."
However, fans on the social media platform X reacted to Croft's statements through comments.

"Sure, "damage" to his car. Is that going to be the excuse for every race this year? He's washed up," a fan said.
"He's not good enough; he's always been the car… He's past it; Ferrari have to be regretting Sainz's move," another user commented.
"So overrated!" a fan commented.

However, a few fans also supported Lewis Hamilton and blamed Ferrari's strategy.

"Joining Ferrari was a mistake; it's an absolute circus when it comes to their race strategy," a comment read.
"Hate to see the GOAT like this. Cheer up, mate," another user said.
"Lewis seems lost atm. Hope it improves, but it's unlikely. Overtaken by Hulk on Sunday & teammate on the podium," a fan also said.
Hamilton finished at P6 in Spain, whereas Charles Leclerc got a podium with a P3 finish.

Nico Rosberg assesses Lewis Hamilton's 'dark situation' at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

In a single race in Spain, Lewis Hamilton not only got outqualified by his teammate Charles Leclerc but also got overtaken by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg. The two blows led to a horrible situation for Hamilton in Barcelona, said his former Mercedes teammate, Nico Rosberg.

Talking to Sky Sports, Rosberg said:

“Sunday was a horrible day for him because he was just slow out there, which is very unusual. Yes, sometimes he’s off in qualifying, but in races he’s usually really awesome, and the race was shockingly bad. He doesn’t have answers either. Was there damage on the floor?"
"These floors are so sensitive, and there can always be a bit there, and you lose a lot of time. When you don’t have any answers, it’s really tough as a driver. Then you see your teammate race their way to third place on the podium. In light of the whole season he’s had so far, it’s a very dark situation."

When Lewis Hamilton was asked if he had any positives to take from the weekend, he said 'zero' and said that all he wants is to go home. He refused to take any more questions, and the ones he answered were generic with no detailed information.

