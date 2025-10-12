Susie Wolff shares her honest opinion on the entire scandal involving Christian Horner's alleged misconduct against a Red Bull employee

F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff has given her take on the allegations that were put against Christian Horner last year due to misconduct with a fellow Red Bull employee. Last year, the former Red Bull supremo found himself at the heart of such accusations, before being acquitted by the various investigations that the team had launched on him.

Wolff is one of the most, if not the most, revered female figures in the paddock. However, one of the topics that soared the headlines last year was Horner's alleged misconduct with a Red Bull employee.

This had shaken the paddock to its core as the alleged conversation between the 51-year-old and the employee had been leaked within the F1 sphere. But, at last, he was deemed innocent in an investigation conducted by an external agent.

Subsequently, the members of the paddock have retained certain thoughts on the whole saga, and Wolff shared her perspective on the situation in an interview with The Times:

"It was a real shame for the sport — the whole drama that was created with the allegations. We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy, and that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that. He was someone that played a character very well. But I do think that incident maybe wasn’t the best for the image of the sport."

Meanwhile, Susie Wolff and Christian Horner did not have a large extent of interactions with each other and largely collaborated on matters related to the F1 Academy.

"We've still got work to do": Susie Wolff on the Christian Horner-Red Bull ordeal

Susie Wolff (L) and Christian Horner (R) ahead of the F1 Academy race at the 2025 Chinese GP weekend- Source: Getty

The whole frenzy surrounding Christian Horner and Red Bull was a hot topic in the F1 world for a while. Moreover, the documents surrounding the investigation have remained confidential, leaving people to speculate what had actually happened behind closed doors.

Reflecting on the whole matter and how there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure female safety in the sport, Wolff said (via Female First):

"It was an individual case in a team. It wasn't in the wider sport. But I think we've still got work to do. We've still got work to do to make sure that as much as a sport is progressing in the right way, and as much as we're getting more women in that has to be an environment where they feel safe, and it has to be an environment where you feel you can put your hand up if something's happened that isn't right."

On the other hand, Christian Horner ultimately had to part ways with Red Bull earlier this year due to the waning performance indicators. After a few weeks, his settlement deal was finalized, and he is now a free agent that any team could hire for their F1 program.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.



His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day. Know More