"That’s what you get for playing those games": Fans react to Oscar Piastri getting a 10-second penalty during F1 British GP

F1 fans online reacted to Oscar Piastri receiving a 10-second time penalty for a safety car infringement at the British Grand Prix. Fans were left debating after the Aussie received the time penalty for essentially brake checking Max Verstappen as the safety car was coming in on lap 21.

Verstappen was following Piastri closely as the second safety car of the day was about to come in. But the Dutchman went past Piastri as the McLaren driver slammed on the brakes in front.

The race leader had accelerated coming into the final chicane, and Verstappen followed, but Piastri slammed on the brakes. Verstappen lost grip in his tires, and spun as he put the power down on the exit of the final corner. He went from second to tenth before the safety car even ended.

Piastri was noted by the stewards, and was subsequently given a 10-second time penalty for a safety car infringement.

Fans on X reacted to this news, with many of them claiming it was the correct decision.

"That’s what you get for playing those games," wrote a fan.

"Fully Valid Penalty," wrote another .

"Deserved. Awful visibility, erratic and super dangerous," commented a fan.

But there were also a lot of fans online who felt that the penalty for Oscar Piastri was harsh.

"McLaren better contest the hell out of that. It looked more dramatic than it was," a fan opined.

"How to hand an Englishman a win at Silverstone. BS call," wrote a fan.

"Controversial. Way to hand the home hero victory," wrote another.

The 10-second penalty gave Lando Norris, who is Piastri's closest championship rival, the win at the British GP. The British driver made it past his teammate after the final round of pit stops. This is because Piastri had to stay stationary for 10 seconds during his pit stop.

Max Verstappen reacts as Oscar Piastri slams on the brakes ahead of him during British GP

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri during the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen came over the team radio and reacted furiously as Oscar Piastri braked in front of him on the safety car restart on lap 21 during the British GP. The Dutch driver implied that Piastri had also done this during the first safety car restart in the race.

After Piastri braked aggressively in front, and Verstappen went past him, the 27-year-old was quick to explain why this happened.

"Whoa mate! F***! He just again suddenly slows down."

Max Verstappen had a torrid outing at the British GP, going from first to tenth. But the Red Bull driver made some places up since his spin and finished P5.

But after his outstanding qualifying performance on Saturday, Verstappen would have expected a lot better. He would have expected to be on the podium even in the race, up until it was ruined by the spin.

But Piastri's mistake proved costly as well. He was in command of the race up until the point he received his 10-second penalty and essentially handed Norris the race win.

