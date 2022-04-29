"That's still an ongoing conversation" - Lewis Hamilton's dream F1 race might never happen

Lewis Hamilton’s dream of an F1 race on the African continent might be impossible given the hosting costs involved for a country like South Africa. After speaking to various sources, Racing News 365 reported that at the moment, there is nothing constructive in the pipeline.

The CEO of the South African GP Association (SAGP), Warren Scheckter, revealed that although they are trying to work with the sport to figure out a viable plan to host the race, there is nothing significant in the pipeline.

Suggesting that 2024 was the earliest they could think of hosting a race, Schekter spoke to Racing News 365:

“We've worked with Formula 1 for quite a number of years to try and make a [Grand Prix] in South Africa happen, and that's still an ongoing conversation. We're working hard with them to try and make sense of a business plan for South Africa. We're making good progress, but we still have some work to do."

"It's looking good, but not done yet.. I don't think we'd want to go beyond 2024; we haven't given up hope on '23 but it's unlikely because of the congested calendar. Logistically, it's a tight timeline for us. If we were to look at 2024, it will be the absolute latest if we were to do it, so, yeah, we wouldn't go beyond that.”

Although Scheckter is hopeful, the 2023 calendar is written off and the earliest South Africa could think of hosting an F1 race is by 2024. While SAGP is the body in talks with F1, it is not necessary that they host the race at the Kyalami circuit, which hosted the last edition of the South African race in 1993.

Kyalami circuit owner Toby Venter has given assurances that the circuit is ready. However, the circuit is a FIA level 2 circuit and needs to be upgraded to a level 1 certification standard to host an F1 race.

Suggesting that they are looking at a consortium in the private sector to help with the funding, Scheckter said:

“We're looking at a combination of everything from corporate partners to private investors to some support from government in a very small way, but nothing material [from state coffers].. From the government side a street circuit would be preferable."

"It would essentially showcase a lot more [of the country] and put something back into the economy; it'll create more jobs. But Kyalami is already built up, so it's a more cost-effective option which is a key factor because getting the right funding in place is difficult.”

According to Schekter, they are trying various routes to enable funding whether it is the private sector or the government sector. In 2015, Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, worked with Bernie Ecclestone and Venter to bring the race back to the country in Durban. However, he was unsuccessful due to the lack of funding from the government.

Therefore, finding viable funding for the project is of paramount importance to any business proposal in South Africa. Schekter also suggested that a street race in Cape Town would be a possibility if not for Kyalami.

Lewis Hamilton’s wish for a South African race may be a false hope

F1’s South African journalist Dieter Rencken reported that his sources in the country were not mesmerized by the idea of an F1 race in South Africa. While one of Rencken’s sources felt F1 was obsessed with the venue, the other felt the country had more real-world problems than hosting a race.

Despite F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali suggesting that Lewis Hamilton’s wish for an African race is a possibility, the country's crippled economy might make it difficult.

A source close to Rencken, who is working with the F1 situation, commented on Lewis Hamilton and Domenicali’s wishes saying:

"Every time Lewis or Stefano (F1 President Domenicali) mention Kyalami the media goes into hyperdrive. None of this speculation is helpful to the cause as it raises expectations.. (fan expectations) raised sky-high, then almost immediately shattered. They've become cynical. Why this obsession [with a SAGP]?”

Another local figure reportedly spoke to Rencken and said:

“We [South Africa] are way too poor; witness the devastation in [storm-hit Natal province], electrical load shedding and blackouts, etc.”

The reality of the dream of a race in Africa is primarily dependent on government backing and funding. The cost of hosting a race, along with upgrading the Kyalami circuit to Level 1 and constructing facilities, will be unviable in the economically crippled nation. With neither in place, it is going to be difficult to expect an event on the African continent in the near future.

Although Lewis Hamilton wishes for a race there, it is highly unlikely to unfold while he is still contracted to Mercedes, or maybe in his career. For now, it seems to be wishful thinking without a constructive plan of action in place.

