"The best pair of drivers on the starting grid" - Chairman of Ferrari's holding company optimistic of their lineup

Ferrari chairman John Elkann reckons Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are the best driver pairings on the F1 grid. Writing to the Exor company shareholders, the Prancing Horse chief suggested the team has had an ‘encouraging’ start to the 2022 season.

Encouraging the company's shareholders about the team’s performance in 2021, Elkann said:

“With five podium results and third place in the Constructors' championship, the Formula 1 season has produced some encouraging signs.”

Installing a new hybrid system in their car in 2021, the team were able to oust McLaren from third place in the final four races of the season. However, in 2022 Ferrari have dominated since the preseason test, flaunting their superiority both in terms of engine and chassis.

Looking forward to the 2022 season, Elkann said:

“But now the company is focused on the 2022 challenge, aware that with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz the Scuderia has the best pair of drivers on the starting grid, who have started the season well.”

Encouraged by the performances in the first two races of 2022, the Ferrari chairman believes the Maranello squad have the best driver lineup on the grid. The team’s resurgence has been encouraging and it is certain they will be fighting for the championship in both drivers’ and constructors categories this year.

Ferrari are much better prepared to fight the development wars in 2022

Ferrari F1 team principal Mattia Binotto revealed the team are better prepared to fight development wars in the 2022 season than they were in previous years. The Italian believes their improved infrastructure and technological departments are the prime reason for their ability to match Red Bull and Mercedes in developing their cars throughout the season.

Speaking about their preparations in the development department in 2022, Binotto said:

“It’s true that our competitors have very strong development; in 2017 and ‘18 we lost a bit of ground. But since then, in car design, we have improved our [wind] tunnel, technologies, processes and simulations and so today we are much better prepared than in the past to do a good job with development.”

After two rounds of the championship, the team are leading the Constructor’s standings with a total of 78 points. Leclerc and Sainz have claimed the top two spots of the Driver’s championship with 45 points and 33 points respectively.

Although Red Bull looked stronger in the second race weekend and are expected to improve further, the Maranello team have definitely woken from their dominant form and could be a formidable force to reckon with in the 2022 season.

