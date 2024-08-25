“The car is shit there whatever I do”: Charles Leclerc complains about Zandvoort’s Turn 10 on his Ferrari team radio

Charles Leclerc slammed Ferrari following an issue with his SF-24 during the Dutch Grand Prix race. The Monegasque driver was experiencing heavy understeer at Turn 10, and when his race engineer Bryan Bozzi came up with a solution, Leclerc hit out at him over the team radio.

Like many of his fellow F1 drivers, the 26-year-old was experiencing issues with the balance of his SF-24. At Turn 10 of the Circuit Park Zandvoort, the gusting wind made it difficult for drivers to maintain balance, resulting in significant understeer.

When Leclerc complained about this Ferrari on the team radio, his race engineer Bozzi arrived with a solution. He said:

"Right toggle to fix oversteer in turn 10.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, this did not impress Charles Leclerc at all. He was furious with the overall balance of the car, and as a result, hit out at Bozzi on the radio. He yelled:

“Please stop thinking about turn 10. The car is shit there whatever I do.”

Following an average qualifying performance on Saturday, Leclerc started the race from P6. While he was able to keep his place and advance forward after the race start, the Ferrari ace was initially not in contention for podiums.

However, after a brilliant pit-stop strategy from Ferrari's pit lane, Leclerc found himself in P3, ahead of Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Sergio Perez, who started their race from P3, P4 and P5, respectively. The Monegasque driver held on to that position and took the Checkered Flag 25.439 seconds behind the race winner Lando Norris.

Norris claimed an emphatic victory at Zandvoort after he finished the race with almost 23 seconds to spare. Max Verstappen came home in P2 despite leading the race initially against his nearest contender. Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz crossed the finish line in P5 after starting the race from P10.

Charles Leclerc surprised with the Zandvoort podium

Third-placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-24 celebrates the podium. (Source: Getty Images)

Following his P3 at Circuit Park Zandvoort, Charles Leclerc informed that he was very surprised with Ferrari's strategy. Strategy has particularly been the Achilles Heel for the Prancing Horse for quite some time now. However, the Dutch GP turned out to be different.

"Very, very surprised," Leclerc said in the post-race interview. "I'm not very often happy with a P3, but we can be happy with the work we have done."

Expand Tweet

Thanks to his podium, Charles Leclerc kept his place in P3 in the Drivers' Championship ahead of Oscar Piastri. He moved to 192 points after 15 races, behind the leader Max Verstappen, who leads the pack with 295 points, followed by Lando Norris with 225 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback