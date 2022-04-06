"The honeymoon period where you can do no wrong changes quickly" - George Russell now needs to be 'the voice' helping Mercedes develop a winning car

Former F1 driver David Coulthard believes George Russell could become the driving force behind the development of the Mercedes W13. The Scottish TV pundit feels the Briton is impressive and one of the modern versions of top-class driving talent on the grid.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Coulthard said:

“He was brilliant with Williams. It led to him being courted by Mercedes as everyone knows. The honeymoon period where you can do no wrong changes quickly, particularly when there’s an expectation that, given the car you are driving, you should be in the top three. I wouldn’t agree with that. I think he’s handled the car and the situation well. You can only drive the car you’ve been given.”

Coulthard believes George Russell’s impeccable performance in the Williams F1 team secured him a seat at Mercedes. Disagreeing with the fact that the car guarantees the expectations of the driver, the Scotsman believes the Briton has done the best with the tools he has so far.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Heading into the weekend. Have a good one everyone. Heading into the weekend. Have a good one everyone. https://t.co/OLxFhJDQhu

Describing the Briton’s task ahead, Coulthard said:

“His next job, along with Lewis Hamilton, is to be the voice that enables his Mercedes team to develop a winning car.”

The former McLaren driver believes the Mercedes youngster is capable of developing a championship-winning car, alongside his experienced team-mate Lewis Hamilton. The senior Briton had earlier revealed that he wishes to guide the former Williams driver in his maiden season with the Silver Arrows team.

David Coulthard is impressed with George Russell’s talent

George Russell is the complete package that defines top-class modern grand prix racing talent, according to David Coulthard. The ex-F1 driver believes the Briton’s eloquence and driving skills have lived up to his expectations and he continues to be impressed with the junior Mercedes driver.

Impressed with the former Williams driver’s talent, Coulthard said:

“I’ve been super-impressed. George has performed in line with my expectations. For me, he’s a brilliant all-round package. He has speed, he has excellent communication skills. He’s a modern version of a top professional racing driver. I thought that before the season started and I’ve seen nothing since to change my mind.”

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Bit of a lonely one tonight but we made the best of it with P5. Two weeks to Melbourne, time to get stuck in. Bit of a lonely one tonight but we made the best of it with P5. Two weeks to Melbourne, time to get stuck in. https://t.co/PU45lp5Ghh

The Briton has had a smooth transition from the Grove-based outfit to the Brackley squad. The multitude of technical issues with the car, however, has masked the young British driver’s true potential. With 21 races left on the calendar, the former GP2 champion is expected to flaunt his prowess once the team has resolved their car issues.

