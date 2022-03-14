"There's still a respect" - Red Bull's Christian Horner describes relationship with Mercedes' Toto Wolff

The 2021 season saw several intense rivalries on track. The rivalry between Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff, however, was the most talked-about off-track.

As reported by RacingNews365, Horner revealed that both men share a respect for each other despite the rivalry. He said:

“[2021] was a hugely intense fight. As far as relationships with Toto [are], whilst there is an intense rivalry, there’s still a respect at the end of the day. We’ll be competing hard again this year and it looks like some of our colleagues will be in that fight as well. Hopefully, I think that could even make it even more exciting!”

🗣️| Christian Horner on Toto Wolff:



"What you have to remember about Toto is he has inherited something that is already well-oiled. He hasn't had to build anything. He operates the team in a different way to me. He is more motivated by the financials of F1 than the competition."

With Max Verstappen's absence from the last season of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, the focus almost entirely lies on the comments made by the Red Bull team boss against Mercedes and the decisions made in favor of their rivals. Meanwhile, Horner is set to put up another challenge for the title this season and maintains that he wants a clean fight.

Red Bull team boss believes Drive to Survive is designed "to entertain"

Drive to Survive has received significant criticism over all four seasons for their misinterpretation and overdramatization of certain critical events in the seasons covered. Christian Horner claims that whilst the series has certainly helped the sport attract newer, younger audiences, it is ultimately "a television show" that is designed "to entertain"

Describing the nature of the series, Horner said:

“Obviously, last year was a hugely intense series, and Drive to Survive, at the end of day, is a television show. They’re taking snippets from a season-long battle and turning that into a television programme and, of course, the effect of that has been a dramatic uptake in the followship of Formula 1, but one has to remember it is designed, ultimately, to entertain. Elements are taken from it sometimes that aren’t even from the race in question.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris, too, has commented about the show. He claimed certain events and quotes were taken out of context, giving viewers an incorrect idea of what really happened.

