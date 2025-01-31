"They just wanna fabricate drama": Fans react to reports of the FIA clamping down on McLaren pioneered flexiwings

The FIA is reportedly set to curb regulations around flexible front wing after McLaren and Mercedes allegedly exploited loopholes to bybass static tests in 2024. According to AutoRacer, the changes include reduced flex amount and excessive scrutiny over static tests. However, fans had mixed reactions to the news.

The 2024 F1 season was largely competitive after Red Bull and McLaren fought tooth and nail for the Constructors' championship. However, the energy drink-based squad wasn't happy with the Papaya team's progress as they accused them of using altered flexible front wings, which apparently flexed beyond the allowed limit.

Though the sport's governing body placed cameras to monitor the accusations, the process was unreliable and couldn't produce necessary evidence worthy of issuing a punishment.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2025 season, AutoRacer has claimed that F1 is planning to tweak the regulations around front wings.

The allowed limit of maximum flex could likely be reduced to pass the static tests. Additionally, McLaren, who were the ones facing accusation, have reportedly agreed to the draft sent by the governing body.

However, fans had mixed reactions on social media.

"And they couldn’t have done it last year; they just want to fabricate drama," a fan commented.

"It's time to take money from the FIA for lying. If they said that they won’t do anything, but change it, then be so kind as to pay the teams the money they spent on developing this," a user also said.

"I just don't get FIA sometimes," another user reacted.

A fan also called out the sport's governing body for mid-season changes.

"Let teams use their development time on something they'll ban 3 months into a season. Really hate F1 changing rules mid season no other sport does," a fan added.

"This is actually laughable, man they can't do one thing right," a user also said.

"How is this fair, lmao. at least let the McLaren fall off a cliff now 🙏," another fan said.

If approved, these proposed changes will reportedly come into effect around the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1.

Ferrari team principal calls out FIA's delayed verdict on flexi wing

Fred Vassuer unhappy with FIA (Image Source: Getty)

In the 2024 season, the use of the controversial flexi wing gained much attention as the FIA used cameras to monitor McLaren's wings. However, after a lengthy probe, the sport's governing body declined any exploitation of rules.

However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur believes the delayed verdict played a role in the Constructors' championship outcome. When asked by Auto Sport if he thinks the flexi wing controversy negatively impacted Ferrari, Fred said:

"I think so."

He added:

"I'm a bit frustrated with this, because it's clear performance, and we wait two months for the decision if it's legal or not."

The Maranello-based squad lost the Constructors' championship to McLaren by a small margin after Lando Norris won the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

