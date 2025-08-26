"They know what it takes to succeed in F1": Cadillac boss explains the decision to sign Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac F1 has confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as its driver lineup for the 2026 season. Team principal Graeme London hailed the experience of both drivers, stressing that their presence will play a crucial role in the evolution of the American debutant team.

Speculation around Cadillac’s driver plans intensified over the summer break, with sources, including Sportskeeda, reporting that an announcement was imminent. The confirmation has now arrived in the build-up to the 2025 Dutch GP. Mercedes has released Bottas from his contract to enable the move, while Perez makes a return to Formula 1 following his abrupt Red Bull exit.

London underlined that the experience and success of both drivers will be vital to Cadillac’s entry on the grid. He thanked Mercedes for supporting Bottas’ release and emphasised that the combined skill of the Finn and the Mexican will help the American team establish a strong foundation in its debut year.

Speaking in a team statement announcing both drivers, London said:

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team. Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas express their thrill of returning to F1 with Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas noted that the atmosphere within the Cadillac team feels different, marked by a clear long-term vision. He explained that the brand’s Formula 1 ambition had convinced him from the very first conversation.

Sergio Pérez described Cadillac as a legendary name in American motorsport and said he is proud to be part of their story in F1. Both drivers, who were without a seat at the end of the 2025 season, will return to the grid after a year’s hiatus.

Speaking in the Cadillac team statement, Valtteri Bottas said:

“From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different, something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid. I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here."

"This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me. I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Announcing his return with Cadillac, Sergio Perez said:

“Joining the Cadillac F1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career. From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honor to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front."

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent and we want to make everyone proud.”

Both Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez have enough victories and podiums to their credit to bring valuable experience to Cadillac. The duo boasts 16 wins and 103 podiums between them, making them the most experienced driver lineup for the 2026 season. The ten-time Grand Prix winner and the six-time Grand Prix winner were chosen ahead of names like Mick Schumacher and several others linked to the team, as Cadillac set its sights on proven experience in the sport.

The American team will be running Ferrari power units for 2026, with further plans to develop their own engine for 2028 and beyond. The team will be based in Silverstone alongside the likes of Aston Martin.

