"They will fit well together" - Red Bull and Porsche are a 'good match' according to former Ferrari F1 driver

Gerhard Berger believes the Red Bull-Porsche deal will come through. The German believes the two companies make a good combination and will be a 'perfect' prospect from a marketing perspective.

Speaking to the Dutch edition of the Motorsport Network, Berger said:

“Red Bull and Porsche are a good match. Or should I say: they will fit well together. I have a strong feeling it will happen. I think the prospect is super. Just from a marketing point of view they are a perfect match. There’s something refreshing about that combination.”

The Austrian team has said that it is currently focusing on producing its own engines with Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) for the 2026 season onwards. While Porsche is speculating on an entry into the sport for the 2026 season and beyond, the supercar brand is being associated with the Milton Keynes outfit, which according to Berger would make a great combination. Amidst the link-up, team principal Christian Horner claimed that while it would be a great prospect, they are focusing at the moment on their RBPT setup.

Contemplating Audi’s prospects in the sport, Berger, who drove for Ferrari for six years, said:

“Audi has an excellent engine department. If Audi enters Formula 1, I think they will do well there too. Technically, they are very strong. In the DTM, they have played with the others every now and then with their engine.”

While both Volkswagen group brands are seeking entry into F1, Audi was rumored to be buying McLaren, which did not work out, according to reports. They are instead being linked to the Swiss team Alfa Romeo, who they have worked with in the past in their days in Le Mans.

Gerhard Berger feels the Porsche-Red Bull partnership is a cool prospect

The former Ferrari driver feels that although RBPT will produce their own engines, their partnership with Porsche makes business sense. Comparing it to the Milton Keynes team’s former partnership with Renault as an engine supplier, Berger feels Porsche will make a better business partner.

Explaining the reasons behind the Austro-German collaboration being better, Berger said:

“This will be a very different collaboration. Renault was really an engine supplier, but Porsche will be much more of a partner. In that respect, it will be a cooperation between two parties at eye level. In addition, Porsche as a brand fits Red Bull 100,000 times better than Renault. I really think Red Bull-Porsche is a cool combination.”

Although both Porsche and Audi are yet to confirm their formal entry into the sport, it is reported that they will make an announcement once they have confirmed their deals with their respective tied-up teams. Meanwhile, French carmaker Peugeot is also rumored to have set its sights on an F1 entry for 2026 and beyond.

