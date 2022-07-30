"Things are more complicated but not impossible"- Ferrari can win '10 races from now to the end,' says Mattia Binotto

Mattia Binotto is confident that Ferrari can win all 10 races remaining on the 2022 F1 calendar. The Italian team principal felt their cars and drivers had the potential to achieve the highest possible outcome in the races to come, without depending on their rival Red Bull’s mistakes or failures.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, after the 2022 F1 French GP, Binotto said:

“What I said to Charles [Leclerc][after the French Grand Prix is that] things are more complicated but not impossible, and simply we will enjoy more in the case that we can turn it into a victory at the end. We need to stay focused in each single race. If I look back at the last races, we always had great potential, [but] it didn’t turn into the best results in terms of championship and points. But [there’s] no reason why in the next 10 races, that will not happen. So the potential is there. The drivers are fantastic. I’m pretty positive.”

The Ferrari team principal believes that their car and drivers can deliver wins in the next 10 races on the calendar. Consoling Charles Leclerc after his crash during the 2022 F1 French GP, Binotto revealed that he told the Monegasque driver to stay positive despite the complicated scenarios and situations with the points lead in the championship. He also claimed that the team is focused on achieving the top-two points-scoring positions at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Outlining the team’s realistic expectations from the current race weekend, Binotto said:

“I’m not counting points. If you asked me before France what was the gap to Red Bull or Max, I couldn’t answer you because I’m not looking. What we are focused on is trying to go at each single race and get the maximum results from it, and it didn’t happen in Paul Ricard. Again, I think we’re already focused on Hungary going there for a 1-2. Each single race counts as much as the others.”

Ferrari not dependent on Red Bull’s mistakes or misfortunes to be optimistic

Mattia Binotto feels that Red Bull and Max Verstappen could also have bad weekends in the next 10 races but Ferrari is not dependent on that happening. The Italian team boss believes his team is focusing on the positives from their car package and is optimistically looking forward to the races remaining on the calendar.

Commenting on the races remaining on the calendar, Binotto said:

“At the end of the season, we will do the sum. Let’s see where we are. What’s more important to see in France was, once again, the good package. There is no reason why not to win 10 races from now to the end. That is the way to look at it positively. I like to be positive and to stay optimistic. Could something happen to Max and to Red Bull? It already happened to them as it happened to us. Maybe it happens as well. But I’m not counting on it. I think we need to be focused on ourselves and do the best.”

If Charles Leclerc wins every race on the calendar with Max Verstappen finishing second or third, it will be enough to claim the drivers’ title. The Dutchman currently leads him by 63 points in the drivers’ championship and Red Bull leads Ferrari by 82 points in the constructors’ championship.

