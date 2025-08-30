"This was really s**t from me": Charles Leclerc reacts to qualifying in P6 for the F1 Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc shared his thoughts after he failed to make his effort count in Q3 of the Dutch GP qualifying. The Ferrari driver, in his final flying lap could only manage P6 as the Monegasque driver was barely a match for the McLarens up front.
The #16 driver managed P6 with 1:09.340 on the timesheet, which was 0.678 slower than the pole sitter, Oscar Piastri. As he crossed the Checkered Flag, his race engineer, Bryan Bozzi, took to the team radio, and informed him about the P6.
Following this, Leclerc shared his disappointment on the team radio. Here's what he said:
"Very, very, very **** lap. like, oh my god. So disappointed. I'm sorry, you deserve better. This was really **** from me."
Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton also had an underwhelming outing in Q3, where he managed P7 with 1.09.390 on the timesheet. Oscar Piastri of McLaren claimed the pole, as Lando Norris and Max Verstappen had to settle for P2, and P3 on the grid.
Isack Hadjar and George Russell set up for P4 and P5, respectively, while Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, and Fernando Alonso wrapped up P8, P9, and P10. Kimi Antonelli and Yuki Tsunoda were out in Q2, with P11 and P12 as their starting positions.
Charles Leclerc after the Dutch GP qualifying: "I am very disappointed"
Charles Leclerc opened up about his Dutch GP qualifying and stated that he was disappointed with the outcome on Saturday. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Q3, here's what the Ferrari driver said:
"I am very disappointed. Today I didn't do the job in Q3, when you have to put the lap together, which I haven't done since the beginning of the weekend. I was always surprised by what the car was doing, but that's not an excuse."
"This weekend, I tried to find something in the car that wasn't necessarily there, so that means we change the settings a lot and we can't find the consistency to arrive in qualifying well prepared. The car is very complicated to drive," Leclerc further added.
Currently, Charles Leclerc is in P5 in the Driver's Standings with 151 points, after 14 races and three Sprints. Lewis Hamilton, his teammate, is in P6 with 109 points, and Ferrari are in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points.