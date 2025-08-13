"Today's a very special day": Lando Norris surprises young fan in McLaren's heartwarming video

McLaren's Lando Norris is immensely popular among kids and is often seen having heartwarming interactions with them. He did the same after the British Grand Prix race weekend, having a lovely interaction with a young girl with a disability at McLaren's HQ (Woking, Surrey, England).Norris has been having a pretty strong 2025 F1 season. Till the ongoing summer break, he is in second place in the drivers' standings with 275 points. In the process of doing so, he also scored five victories.Norris is in a happy place mentally, especially after his Grand Prix win in Hungary. With the pinnacle of motorsport at a halt, McLaren has posted a video of the Brit in an interaction with one of his young fans following the 2025 British Grand Prix.&quot;Alright guys, we're here in MTC, once again. But today's a very special day, we have, a little, I say little, big fan. They're here doing a little tour of McLaren, and I didn't get a chance to see them in Silverstone during the race weekend. So, we're gonna go find them, but surprise her and give her some freebies. Let's go.&quot;After the first 14 rounds of the ongoing campaign, Lando Norris is only nine points behind his driver's championship rival, Oscar Piastri. Neither has won the title so far in their careers, and are thus going all out in pursuit of their maiden hurrah! F1 will return with Round 15 from August 29 onward.Lando Norris not making 'life easy for himself' in 2025 F1 seasonLando Norris - Source: GettyLando Norris, despite having a strong 2025 F1 season, has made a few mistakes that have cost him valuable points in the drivers' championship. One of the major chunks of lost points came during the Canadian Grand Prix.In the attempt to overtake Oscar Piastri late in the race, Norris slammed his car into the back of Piastri's and bowed out of the race with a DNF. In line with how the Brit performed in the first half of the season, he said, via the BBC:&quot;It's going be a long second half of the season, I'm sure, but at the same time, I'm looking forward to a nice break, a bit of time to rest and try and come back even better because there are those things I need to improve on and want to improve on.&quot;I'm not giving myself the best opportunities. Even though the results have looked great, I'm not making my life very easy for myself at the minute. So if I can work on those things, then I'll be in a better place.&quot;From the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix onwards, there are only 10 Grand Prix events remaining on the 2025 F1 calendar.