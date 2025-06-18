"Too many mistakes": Ferrari boss comments on Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc’s disappointing Canadian GP

The Canadian Grand Prix turned into another frustrating chapter for Ferrari, adding to their string of disappointments in the 2025 Formula 1 campaign. After a promising start in Montreal, team principal Frédéric Vasseur expressed his disappointment on the weekend marred by mistakes and missed opportunities.

Ad

Scuderia began on the back foot as early as FP1, when Charles Leclerc crashed into the wall at Turn 4. The incident damaged his chassis and forced him out of FP2, as the No. 16 crew worked on repairs to get the SF-25 ready for qualifying. He could only manage to qualify eighth after a Q3 impeding by Isack Hadjar, as his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, secured a respectable P5 on the starting grid.

Ad

Trending

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada previews- Source: Getty

In Sunday's race, the team opted for a split strategy, Leclerc starting on hard tyres, Hamilton on mediums. While Leclerc led the race briefly during the early pit cycles, the team's decision to pit him twice ultimately halted his charge. Hamilton, meanwhile, found himself battling unexpected adversity 13 laps into the race. The seven-time world champion hit a groundhog between Turns 9 and 10, causing significant floor damage, compromising the car's balance.

Ad

The Ferrari boss, however, didn't mince his words in assessing the team's missteps after the conclusion of the race.

"I believe the main issue this weekend is that we made too many mistakes and had too many issues right from FP1, when we lost one car, then came a mistake in qualifying and in the race Lewis lost a good amount of points of downforce early on after unfortunately hitting a small animal that ran onto the track which damaged the front part of the floor," said Vasseur in a release issued by Ferrari.

Ad

Fred Vasseur also pinpointed the missed opportunities at the Canadian GP.

"If I could replay the weekend I would choose not to have missed FP2 with one car as it meant we were unable to long stint the tyres and that was our main issue today. And that’s how you end up P5 and P6.... I am sure we will get a break soon, we just need a clean weekend. If we put everything together we can do it."

Ad

Leclerc managed a P5 finish, while Hamilton crossed the finish line in P6. Mercedes overtook them in the Constructors' Standings in second after a double podium finish in Canada, taking a 16-point lead.

Ferrari's WEC boss to potentially replace Fred Vasseur as the latter responds to exit rumors

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Source: Getty

Away from the on-track woes, Fred Vasseur found himself at the center of the latest F1 paddock rumors, with growing speculation about his potential departure from Ferrari. Multiple reports suggest that the Scuderia approached Red Bull team principal Christian Horner about a future role.

Ad

Central to the speculation is Antonello Coletta, Ferrari's revered WEC program leader. Under Coletta's guidance, the team clinched three consecutive Le Mans victories, which amplified calls for his promotion to the F1 team principal role. A Prancing Horse man through and through, Coletta is considered the natural successor for the Fresnchman should the top job open up.

Vasseur took over Ferrari as team principal in 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto, and has navigated a turbulent era for the Prancing Horse. In his debut year, Ferrari was the only team other than Red Bull to secure a Grand Prix win, while they narrowly missed the Constructors' title by just 14 points to McLaren in 2024.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Frederic Vasseur attend the Scuderia Ferrari HP Drivers' Presentation in Milan - Source: Getty

However, results in 2025 have shown a lack of consistency. Speaking during the Canadian GP weekend, Vasseur pushed back against the swirling rumors (via F1).

Ad

"It's not about myself, I think, because this I can manage. It's more about the people of the team. To throw their name like this, I think it's just disrespectful, for them, for their family. I don't know the target. I don't understand the target. Perhaps it's to give sh** to the team, but in this case, I don't see the point," said Vasseur.

Ferrari last won the Driver's title in 2007 (with Kimi Räikkönen), and the drought continues to haunt the team's leadership. With expectations now sky-high following Lewis Hamilton's arrival, any slip-up is magnified. For now, the question remains – can Vasseur hold onto the reins long enough to deliver a title?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More