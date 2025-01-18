Top 10 most followed F1 drivers on social media as of January 2025

F1 drivers have become global superstars over the past couple of years due to the rising fame of the sport. Drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc have become household names and have been favorites for many fans watching.

On the current grid, every driver has their own social media account on multiple platforms like Instagram and X, which they use to reach out to their friends and collaborate with sponsors.

Below is the list of Top 10 most followed drivers as of January 2025:

#10. Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly is arguably the most active F1 driver on social media as he regularly 'likes' the posts of fellow drivers and his followers. The French driver has had quite a journey in the sport, ever since making his debut in 2017.

On social media, the 28-year-old has a decent following of 5.4m on Instagram and 1.5m on X.

#9. George Russell

George Russell has embraced his quirks as a Brit and has become popular for his meme-worth moments on social media over the years.

The Mercedes driver has proved his mettle on the track after he got the better of Hamilton, beating him in standings two out of the three years. On social media too, Russell has cultivated a following of 6.2m on Instagram and 2.3m on X.

#8. Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has been racing in the sport for over two decades and is considered by many as one of the best drivers of all time. The two-time F1 world champion keeps adding new fans under his belt each year who are impressed by his skills and longevity at the pinnacle of motorsport.

On social media, the Spanish driver also boasts a massive fan following: 7.3 million on Instagram, and 3.8 million on X.

#7. Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez recently lost his seat at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen after years at the Austrian team, first joining them in 2021.

The Mexican driver, who made his debut in 2011, made a name for himself as a solid midfield driver. He boasts a sizable fan following of 7.6m on Instagram and 3.9m on X.

#6. Lando Norris

The McLaren driver is a fan favorite and has quickly become popular ever since making his debut in 2019. The British driver interacts with his fans on various social media platforms like Twitch and Instagram.

Lando Norris is just a smidge behind his ex-teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz in terms of followers on Instagram as he sits on 9.4m to go alongside 2.8m on X.

#5. Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo was arguably the second most popular driver on the F1 grid behind Lewis Hamilton which was evidenced by his global demand. Although he bid farewell to the sport at the end of the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, the Aussie has remained a fan favorite.

Although private about his life, the former F1 driver has a massive 9.5m fans on Instagram and 3.4m on X.

#4. Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is fourth on this list and has warmed himself up to Spanish fans across the world. The 30-year-old is a popular figure in the paddock owing to his relatable personality on and off the track.

The Williams F1 driver boasts a substantial following of 10.9m on Instagram and 2.7m on X.

#3. Max Verstappen

The reigning four-time F1 world champion has an entire Orange Army supporting him in his every move on the track. But he has garnered admirers for his racecraft from various parts of the world.

Max Verstappen is the third most followed driver on the current grid with 13.5m on Instagram and 3.8m on X.

#2. Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton is closely followed by his new teammate at Ferrari Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver is adored by the Tifosi, who cheer for him in every single race weekend.

The 27-year-old has model-like looks and a great fashion sense, which has contributed to his rising fame. Leclerc has 17.4m followers on Instagram along with 3.3m on X.

#1. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is unsurprisingly the most followed F1 driver on social media, given his popularity amongst the fan base. The former Mercedes driver has a legion of fans who are devoted to him and follow his every action.

The Ferrari driver currently has 38.5m followers on Instagram, and 8.4m on X, making him the most followed.

