Valtteri Bottas replaced by Robert Shwartzman for the F1 Dutch GP FP1

Robert Shwartzman will replace Valtteri Bottas at Kick Sauber during the first practice session of the 2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix. This will be the team's first of two mandatory FP1 rookie runs.

While this is Shwartzman's first time driving for Sauber, he's no stranger to F1, having previously driven for Ferrari in practice sessions during 2022 and 2023. The team's collaboration with Ferrari aims to "give young talent an opportunity," as stated in their announcement. Here's what the statement said:

"The young driver, a Scuderia Ferrari reserve driver in this year’s Formula One season, will take over Valtteri Bottas’s seat for the session, with the Finn resuming driving duties for the remainder of the weekend."

"As in previous occasions, we work in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari to give young talent an opportunity in practice sessions. Good luck, Robert!"

All F1 teams are obligated to run a rookie driver during two FP1 sessions per season. As mentioned, this will be Kick Sauber's first of these mandated rookie runs in 2024.

Sauber has yet to score a point this season, as both their drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, have struggled for pace compared to their competitors. Alongside Logan Sargeant, they are the only drivers yet to score a point before the summer break

Recently, Bottas opened up about the team's condition, giving a picture of when the team could start to run competitively.

Valtteri Bottas opens up about Kick Sauber's condition: "It's not been really stable"

Sauber has gone through quite a few changes in the past couple of seasons. The entire driver lineup was replaced after the 2021 season, and changes in the management and crew have brought some "instability" to the team, as Valtteri Bottas mentioned.

"Well, definitely the last year or two, it's not been really stable," RacingNews365 quoted Bottas as saying. "We've not been really super stable as a team because there's been lots of people leaving, lots of people joining. Now another change in the leadership. So for sure, that doesn't help the here and now moment."

Bottas further explained that these changes are being implemented with a long-term focus, aiming to enhance the team's competitiveness when the new regulations come into effect in 2026.

"And even the previous shake-up, it was made for the future and more like for the long term. But with the change again, I think if we've had the same leadership and so on for the last few years and that stability, then maybe there's more time to focus on the issues and solving them," he said.

"But to me, it's been pretty clear that all the decisions in the last year or two has been made to be competitive from ‘26'," the 34-year-old added.

The 2026 F1 season will mark a new era for Sauber as Audi takes complete ownership of the team and introduces their self-developed power units. This coincides with the introduction of new engine regulations, which could significantly alter the competitive landscape of the grid.

A driver lineup change is also anticipated for the team in the near future. Nico Hulkenberg is set to join Sauber in 2025, meaning either Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu will depart the team at the end of the current season.

