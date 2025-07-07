Watch: An emotional Lando Norris tries to hide his tears as his mother hugs him after winning the F1 British GP

Lando Norris looked to be in tears as he embraced his mother, Cisca, after winning the British Grand Prix. The Briton edged out teammate Oscar Piastri at Silverstone to claim his first home victory in F1.

After race leader Oscar Piastri received a 10-second penalty for a safety car infringement at Silverstone, the race fell into Lando Norris's lap. The 25-year-old was sitting in P2, and easily overcut his teammate, who had to sit still for 10 seconds in his pit box.

From there on in, Norris looked in complete control, and came home to claim his fourth victory of the 2025 F1 season. After getting out of the car in parc ferme, he went over to his mother, Cisca Wauman, to give her a hug.

The McLaren driver seemed to be crying, and subsequently put his visor back down to hide his tears.

"Love you so much. Enjoy, enjoy, okay?" Norris' mother can be heard saying.

Norris has now won three out of the last five Grands Prix, as the gap to Oscar Piastri in the championship narrows even further. There are only 8 points between the McLaren teammates in the drivers' standings after the British GP.

Piastri was actually in complete control of the race until the safety car restart, and the penalty is what cost him the race win. The stewards gave him the penalty for braking erratically behind the safety car on lap 21, causing Max Verstappen to take evasive action.

Norris has found form at the right time to take the challenge to Piastri in the 2025 drivers' title fight. After the halfway point of the season, the fight for the crown now looks to be exclusively between the Papaya teammates.

Lando Norris fulfills Lewis Hamilton-inspired dream after British GP win

Lando Norris on the podium after the British Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Lando Norris recalled watching Lewis Hamilton win the British GP previously and celebrating it with the British crowd. The McLaren driver was able to fulfill his dream of doing the same at Silverstone on Sunday.

Speaking after his race win at Silverstone, Norris mentioned that being able to celebrate his victory with his home crowd was "special".

"Lewis won, and I got that picture of him going around and seeing all the fans standing up, and that picture of what an atmosphere in Silverstone is like, and dreamed of that for many, many years," Norris said. [via The BBC]

"Today I got to live that feeling myself and see it through my own eyes. So, pretty amazing, pretty special," he added.

McLaren's resurgence since 2024 means that Norris, who was winless before the 2024 Miami GP, now sits on eight race wins. He has already matched his total win tally from 2024 at the halfway stage in 2025.

