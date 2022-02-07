Watch: Ayrton Senna masterfully navigates through traffic in Suzuka

Ayrton Senna was one of the finest drivers of his generation. In his decade-long F1 career, he showed immense overtaking ability on multiple occasions. From Monaco to Interlagos with Donnington Park in between, the Brazilian maestro had some true moments of brilliance on the asphalt. Few, however, were probably as determined as his drive at Suzuka in 1989.

To paint a picture, Ayrton Senna arrived at Suzuka in 1989 as the reigning world champion very much on the back foot. Alain Prost, his McLaren teammate at the time, was also his biggest title rival. Prost held an almost unassailable lead of 16 points with two races to go. Senna knew he would have to win in Japan and also try and win in Australia if he had any hope of defending his title.

Senna took pole with Prost in P2 and battled through the majority of the race before finding himself wheel-to-wheel with the Frenchman on lap 46. What happened next is something that lives in infamy in F1.

Watch the video here:

While Prost decided to emerge from the cockpit of his stricken McLaren, Senna used the help of the marshals to try and rejoin the circuit before cutting through the field like a hot knife through butter.

Watch the video here:

🇳🇱🅵1🆂🅲🅷🅸🅿🅿🅸🅴🧡 @Bertie23574627 🏽 sound up ️ Japan 1989 Senna vs trafficsound up️ Japan 1989 Senna vs traffic 👌🏽🔊sound up 🆙️ Japan 1989 https://t.co/FHV6O1Csv8

Senna would go on to retake the lead and cross the line in P1 to keep his championship hopes alive, or so it seemed.

Despite Suzuka masterclass, Ayrton Senna was disqualified from 1989 Japanese Grand Prix

Ayrton Senna's grit and grind at the wheel of his McLaren after the collision showed us the Brazilian's elite mentality in the face of adversity. Unfortunately for him and his many fans, it was all in vain.

In his attempt to rejoin the circuit after his entanglement with Prost, Senna accidentally cut a chicane. While he did overtake everyone else and cross the line to take the checkered flag first, the Brazilian was disqualified on a technicality. His exclusion from the race also guaranteed the title for Frenchman Prost.

After the race, Prost was made aware of chatter amongst the press that he would be intimidated by Senna's driving on track. The Frenchman said:

“Before the race here, I said that I was not going to leave the door open any longer.”

Senna also commented on the entire episode by saying:

“What he did was unbelievable, normally. But you could understand because he could only gain, he had nothing to lose. He had to make sure that I would not go through because if I had passed him, it was finished for him.”

A year later, both Senna and Prost arrived in Japan in similar circumstances with the tables turned. The Brazilian held a nine-point lead over Prost, who was now at Ferrari. The Frenchman had left McLaren after saying it was 'impossible' to work with Ayrton Senna in the team.

Sentletse @Sentletse The Lewis and Max collision was similar to this Senna and Prost entanglement in 1990. The Lewis and Max collision was similar to this Senna and Prost entanglement in 1990. https://t.co/TXoDZMXNpz

This time, both title protagonists crashed into the first corner of the first lap in spectacular fashion, before giving the world perhaps one of Ayrton Senna's most memorable quotes:

“When there is a gap, you either commit yourself as a professional racing driver that is designed to win races, or you come second, or you come third or you come fifth. And I am not designed to come third, fourth, or fifth. I race to win. And if you no longer go for a gap that exists, you are no longer a racing driver.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Senna's career would end prematurely with a fatal crash at Imola in 1994 after having won three world titles. His final race win came at the 1993 Australian Grand Prix with Alain Prost on the podium as the four-time world champion who retired at the end of the season.

Edited by Anurag C