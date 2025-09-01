Watch: Carlos Sainz celebrates his birthday with Alex Albon and Williams F1 team

F1 star Carlos Sainz celebrated his birthday with the Williams team and teammate Alex Albon as the Spaniard turned 31. Albon also brought out a cake as the whole team sang happy birthday to Sainz, including team principal James Vowles.A day after his terrible outing at the Dutch Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz is celebrating his 31st birthday on September 1. The driver was only able to achieve a P13 finish at Zandvoort after having started the race from P9.But the Williams team did their bit to lift Sainz's mood as they all joined in to celebrate his birthday. The team's official Instagram account shared a video of the moment, in which Alex Albon, James Vowles, and Sainz's manager Carlos Onoro can all be spotted.&quot;Thank you very much. Very happy to celebrate with you all here, so, very very appreciated,&quot; Sainz could be heard saying. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJames Vowles also told Sainz that the 30s are supposed to be the best years of a person's life. These moments highlighted how quickly Sainz has settled into the Williams team, something that the driver has himself alluded to this year as well. His relationship with Albon also seems to be growing stronger.But on track, the results have not been as great as Sainz would have liked in 2025. The driver has failed to finish in the top 10 during a Grand Prix ever since the Canadian GP in June. He has also been outscored by Albon, who is now a massive 48 points ahead in the 2025 drivers' standings.Sainz was on for a solid result at the Dutch GP before he had an incident with Liam Lawson that left him with a 10-second penalty. This decision came as a surprise to many fans and experts, as the driver was also handed 2 penalty points by the stewards.Carlos Sainz fumes at Liam Lawson and the stewards after the Dutch GPCarlos Sainz during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: GettyCarlos Sainz blamed Liam Lawson for the pair's accident during the Dutch GP, claiming that the Kiwi driver prefers to &quot;risk an incident&quot; by not giving up any space. He also branded his 10-second time penalty as &quot;unacceptable&quot;.Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz brought up Lawson's record of having multiple incidents during his short time in F1. He then explained:&quot;I've raced multiple guys around this track in Turn 1 and multiple quality guys that allow for a side-by-side movement like that in a beautiful corner. Today, I chose to have that side-by-side line with someone that prefers not to have it and prefers to risk an incident and risk losing so many points.&quot; [via Formula1.com]&quot;It's very frustrating, very disappointed but on top of that to get a 10-second penalty is something unacceptable, something I don't understand,&quot; he also added.Sainz also explained that he was frustrated to have lost out on 10 more world championship points due to the result and claimed that the race up until the accident with Lawson was one of his best performances at Williams in 2025.