Watch: Carlos Sainz celebrates his birthday with Alex Albon and Williams F1 team

By Samyak Sharma
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:20 GMT
Carlos Sainz celebrates his 31st birthday with Alex Albon and the Williams F1 team [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@williamsracing]
Carlos Sainz celebrates his 31st birthday with Alex Albon and the Williams F1 team [Image via Getty] [Inset via Instagram/@williamsracing]

F1 star Carlos Sainz celebrated his birthday with the Williams team and teammate Alex Albon as the Spaniard turned 31. Albon also brought out a cake as the whole team sang happy birthday to Sainz, including team principal James Vowles.

Ad

A day after his terrible outing at the Dutch Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz is celebrating his 31st birthday on September 1. The driver was only able to achieve a P13 finish at Zandvoort after having started the race from P9.

But the Williams team did their bit to lift Sainz's mood as they all joined in to celebrate his birthday. The team's official Instagram account shared a video of the moment, in which Alex Albon, James Vowles, and Sainz's manager Carlos Onoro can all be spotted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you very much. Very happy to celebrate with you all here, so, very very appreciated," Sainz could be heard saying.
Ad

James Vowles also told Sainz that the 30s are supposed to be the best years of a person's life. These moments highlighted how quickly Sainz has settled into the Williams team, something that the driver has himself alluded to this year as well. His relationship with Albon also seems to be growing stronger.

But on track, the results have not been as great as Sainz would have liked in 2025. The driver has failed to finish in the top 10 during a Grand Prix ever since the Canadian GP in June. He has also been outscored by Albon, who is now a massive 48 points ahead in the 2025 drivers' standings.

Ad

Sainz was on for a solid result at the Dutch GP before he had an incident with Liam Lawson that left him with a 10-second penalty. This decision came as a surprise to many fans and experts, as the driver was also handed 2 penalty points by the stewards.

Carlos Sainz fumes at Liam Lawson and the stewards after the Dutch GP

Carlos Sainz during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty
Carlos Sainz during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz blamed Liam Lawson for the pair's accident during the Dutch GP, claiming that the Kiwi driver prefers to "risk an incident" by not giving up any space. He also branded his 10-second time penalty as "unacceptable".

Ad

Speaking to the media after the race, Sainz brought up Lawson's record of having multiple incidents during his short time in F1. He then explained:

"I've raced multiple guys around this track in Turn 1 and multiple quality guys that allow for a side-by-side movement like that in a beautiful corner. Today, I chose to have that side-by-side line with someone that prefers not to have it and prefers to risk an incident and risk losing so many points." [via Formula1.com]
Ad
"It's very frustrating, very disappointed but on top of that to get a 10-second penalty is something unacceptable, something I don't understand," he also added.

Sainz also explained that he was frustrated to have lost out on 10 more world championship points due to the result and claimed that the race up until the accident with Lawson was one of his best performances at Williams in 2025.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications