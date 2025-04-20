Watch: Carlos Sainz gets hilariously stuck in his car after the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Williams driver Carlos Sainz had an awkward moment after the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP as he got stuck in his car. He had to call for help to get him out, and a mechanic from Sauber obliged to help Sainz.

Sainz, the new Williams driver, made it into Q3 of the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying session and finished P6, above Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. However, during the race on Sunday, the Spanish driver dropped two places to clinch P8, scoring four points.

Meanwhile, after the race, Sainz encountered an awkward moment. He couldn't get out of his Williams car on his own, as something was holding him back. The Spaniard waved his hands at bystanders for help until a mechanic from Sauber came forward to his aid. The mechanic freed him as Sainz walked out of the car after a brief delay.

The video of the hilarious incident is being largely surfaced on social media as the fans are amused by the rare event faced by Sainz.

That being said, after a brief period of adaptability issues, Carlos Sainz appears to be getting along with the Williams car well. After scoring his first points of the season in China, Sainz gained four more points in Jeddah.

This time, he beat Alex Albon, who has been consistently outperforming him since the beginning of the season. Regardless, with both drivers performing well and improving gradually, signs are promising for Williams Racing to close the gap in midfield.

Currently, the Grove-based squad is placed P5 in the constructors championship, below Ferrari. Defending champion McLaren extended its lead after Oscar Piastri won in Jeddah, getting his third victory of the season.

Carlos Sainz pleased with Williams progress in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

The 2025 Saudi Arabian GP was a positive weekend for Williams Racing as both Carlos Sainz (P8) and Alex Albon (P9) scored points. On Saturday as well, the Spaniard delivered promising results, clinching a P6 start.

After a rocky start to the season, Sainz is pleased with Williams' progress. Talking to the media, he said (via Williams):

"I enjoyed pushing the limits of the car today, especially on such a demanding track where confidence makes a big difference. I'm proud of the progress we're making and felt more at home in the car from the start of FP1."

While Albon started the race from P11, he pulled off a good recovery on Sunday to finish P9. Williams team principal James Vowles was also happy with the results, especially for Carlos Sainz.

The Spanish driver had been struggling to adapt to the Williams car, as jumping to a new team is never easy. However, the progress was seemingly visible in Jeddah, as the Grove-based squad will likely aim to get upgrades from here on.

