Watch: Carlos Sainz unveils Williams 2025 F1 challenger as the Spaniard takes the car out for a shakedown test

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz unveiled the 2025 challenger as he took out the FW-47 for a shakedown test at the Silverstone Circuit on February 14. There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the Spanish driver's move to the British team after ending his four-year tenure with Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

However, Sainz initially completed some laps in last year's car at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, a few days after finishing P2 in his final race for the Italian team.

Sainz got the first taste of the 2025 challenger at the shakedown at Silverstone when he took the FW-47 out for a couple of laps around Silverstone. In a video floating on social media, the four-time F1 race winner was seen driving the 2025 car on wet tires on a cold morning.

After completing the two laps, Sainz spoke to the media and said:

"I can tell you everything went fine, which is good news. An install lap of a newly born car is always a bit tricky, but everything worked as it should and now we're ready to get into the run plan.

"I need to give feedback - the two or three things that I felt that could be improved, or the feeling inside the cockpit that I want to talk to them about - then we'll get the car ready to run on slicks and probably start pushing it little by little."

Carlos Sainz was at the car launch with his teammate Alex Albon and team principal James Vowles.

Williams F1 team principal gives his opinion on Carlos Sainz's first Williams car

Williams F1 team principal, James Vowles, stated that the FW-47, which will be driven by Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, was an "evolution" of the 2024 challenger, which finished P9 in the Constructors Championship.

As per Sky Sports F1, the Brit spoke about the 2025 challenger at the car launch and reflected:

"It's an evolution of last year's car. We have had a reasonable winter but it's always difficult to know because the field as we finished the last race, we qualified within half a second of one another, so the field is closing and you don't know how good of a winter the others have had.

"When you look at the car, you can see a thousand details that are another evolution of what we did before, so there has been no bolt left from where it was, we are making sure we continuously move the team forward."

With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, the former world champions have one of the strongest driver pairings on the grid despite being so low down in the pecking order.

